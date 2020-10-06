THE WEEK IN REVIEW

Team of the week: Westlake

The Chaps (5-1 overall, 2-0 District 26-6A) knocked off previously undefeated Austin High (25-16, 17-25, 25-19, 26-24) in the district opener, then swept rival Bowie (25-20, 25-13, 25-20) for a 2-0 start to district play. Katie Hashman (see below) played well, with Sophia Luo knocking down 12 shots and Simone Jackson finishing with 10 kills in the win over the Maroons.

Honorable mention: Lake Travis

The Cavaliers (6-0, 2-0), who move into being the Statesman’s top-ranked area Class 6A team this week, stayed undefeated with wins over Akins (25-11, 25-12, 25-11) and Austin High (25-19, 26-24, 25-15).

Against the Maroons, Arden Besecker had 10 kills and 10 digs, Jamison Wheeler made nine kills and three blocks, Campbell Cook knocked down eight shots, and Kiana Reed recorded 35 assists and nine digs to lead the way for Lake Travis.

Player of the Week: Maggie Walsh, San Marcos

Walsh, a junior outside hitter, had an incredible week with 31 kills against Bowie and 27 kills vs. Hays as the Rattlers picked up two critical wins in what figures to be a season-long playoff race. San Marcos (4-3, 2-0) won both matches in five games, defeating the Bulldogs 25-21, 23-25, 18-25, 25-21, 15-13, and Hays 25-20, 25-20, 21-25, 22-25, 15-13.

Honorable mention: Katie Hashman, Westlake

Hashman, a senior outside hitter, ripped 13 kills against both Austin High and Bowie to help the Chaps get off to fast start in district play.

The rest of the district

Akins (2-3, 1-1) defeated Del Valle behind Shanti Ramdeen’s 13 kills. Ramdeen also paced the Eagles’ hitting in the loss to Lake Travis, knocking down nine shots. … Brooke Jeffrey had 10 kills against Westlake and DeAndra Pierce fired nine shots vs. Lake Travis to lead Austin High (6-2, 0-2). … Hays (4-3, 1-1) opened district play with a sweep of Del Valle. Libero Brooke Sheely had 20 digs and three aces in numbers of note for Hays.

THE WEEK IN PREVIEW

Matches of the week

Tuesday: Westlake at Lake Travis; Friday: Austin High at San Marcos

The winner of Tuesday’s "Battle of the Lakes" match between Lake Travis and Westlake takes a big first step towards a district title, as both schools already have a win over Austin High.

If the Maroons have any district title hopes, they have a must-win match Friday against a San Marcos team that could be 3-0 in district play at that point.

Rest of the schedule

Tuesday: Hays at Bowie; Akins at San Marcos; Del Valle at Austin High.

Friday: Westlake at Hays; Del Valle at Lake Travis; Bowie vs. Akins.