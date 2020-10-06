Team of the Week: Stony Point

The Tigers (1-0) surprised some offseason doubters with a 30-27 win over Bowie in their season-opener. After losing star running back Kendall Thomas and more than 90% of its offense to graduation from a year ago, few were high on Stony Point coming into the season. But the Tigers received good production from junior running back-wideout Jaden Leonard (see below), and sophomore quarterback Skylar Hausenfluck threw for 236 yards and two touchdowns in his first start to help the team to the win.

Player of the Week: Ty Dillon, Round Rock

Dillon, a senior defensive back, blocked an extra point and the game-winning field-goal attempt as the clock ran out, to preserve Round Rock’s 35-33 season-opening win over Belton.

Honorable mention: Kyle Brown, Vista Ridge; Jaden Leonard, Stony Point; Ryan Back, Vandegrift

Brown, a senior, continues to put up video game-type numbers, throwing for 369 yards and five touchdowns in a 45-7 win over Leander. In two games, Brown has already thrown for 11 TDs.

Leonard, a junior who could be on the verge of a breakout season, caught seven passes for 114 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another score in Stony Point’s 30-27 win over Bowie.

Back, a senior, threw for two touchdowns and ran for another two as Vandegrift (1-1) bounced back from its first regular-season loss since 2017 with a 44-7 rout of Killeen Ellison.

The rest of the district

Israel Morgan ran for 122 yards and two touchdowns and made three receptions for 64 yards and a score and Seth Ford threw for 192 yards and two touchdowns to lead Round Rock (1-0). … Kwade Hegtvedt hauled in five passes for 167 yards and two scores and Reece Heffelfinger also made two touchdown catches for Vista Ridge (2-0). … Hutto (1-1) rebounded from a season-opening loss with a 35-21 win over Waco High as Grayson Doggett passed for 198 yards and three touchdowns, Cyron Miller rushed for 109 yards and two scores, and Sean Davis hauled in seven catches for 118 yards and two TDs. … Cedar Ridge (0-1) lost 28-14 to Cedar Park as DJ Rountree caught seven passes for 114 yards, Dylan Morello rushed for 96 yards and a touchdown and Joaquin Sandoval finished with 185 yards through the air. … RJ Martinez threw for 263 yards and three touchdowns as Westwood (1-1) lost 63-20 to Lake Travis. … Luke Hutchinson ran for 163 yards and a score as McNeil (0-2) fell to Pflugerville, 21-14.

THE WEEK IN PREVIEW

Game of the Week: Round Rock at Cedar Ridge (Friday at KRAC).

These are largely thought of as two teams that should challenge for playoff spots in the district, so the winner gets serious momentum into the rest of the schedule. While the loser is far from out of it, the margin of error reduces drastically. Round Rock features a dangerous offense with Ford and Morgan, while the Cedar Ridge defense played fairly well in its loss to a loaded Cedar Park team. Meanwhile, the Dragons defense got torched for 571 yards against Belton, while the Raiders’ offense is breaking in several new skill players. It will be interesting to how those matchups play out Friday.

Other games

McNeil visits Vista Ridge for the lone Thursday game, while on Friday Westwood welcomes Hutto to Dragon Stadium. Stony Point’s scheduled game at Vandegrift was canceled because of a positive test for coronavirus on the Stony Point staff.