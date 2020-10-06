Faith Cox of Cedar Ridge put up 51 assists and outside hitter Alexis Ford slammed 22 kills as Cedar Ridge (9-2 overall, 2-0 District 25-6A) completed an impressive week by defeating Round Rock (5-3, 1-1) in district volleyball action 25-20, 24-26, 25-18, 21-25, 15-10 Friday.

First-year Cedar Ridge coach Eric Soto, who turned around the Taylor program after several years as an assistant to legendary Hutto coach Janiece Nelson, did his homework prior to the Round Rock match.

"We really felt good going into tonight," said Soto. "We came up with a great scouting report from watching film on Round Rock. It worked well."

The match was a seesaw affair with the Dragons demonstrating tremendous defense and Cedar Ridge staying in attack. After a dominant first-set win, Cedar Ridge could not put the Dragons away and lost in the second set only to regroup with a strong win in the third set.

"Round Rock made some adjustments, and we had some servicing issues," Soto said.

Round Rock rallied to tie the match in the fourth set. A couple of key early serves by Cedar Ridge in the fifth set proved the difference as the Raiders took a 6-1 lead then played point for the point to the victory.

"Our players are working hard every single day on the court, in the weight room and during conditioning to ensure we are successful every Tuesday and Friday night," said Soto.

Cedar Ridge finished the week as the Statesman’s team of the week as the Raiders also knocked off Vista Ridge behind 18 kills from Alexis Ford.

Cedar Ridge meets Vandegrift Tuesday and plays defending district champion and co-leader Westwood Friday.

Prior to the loss to Cedar Ridge, Round Rock beat Hutto 25-14, 25-15, 25-22 on as Kelly Swyers had 10 kills

Defending district champion Westwood (7-6, 2-0) claimed its fifth straight win with a sweep of Hutto 25-15, 25-16, 25-14. Westwood head coach Tara Grant likes where her Warriors are headed after some rough moments early in the season.

"I’m very proud of the girls focus this past week," she said. "District is where it counts. We have been keying in on improvements that need to happen based on our preseason matches. I think their efforts and hard work really showed on the court this past week."

The Warriors travel to red-hot Cedar Ridge this Friday. Elsewhere this past Friday, Vandegrift swept Stony Point and Vista Ridge climbed back on track by sweeping McNeil 25-18, 25-22, 25-13.

Round Rock Christian Academy, second in the Class 3A TAPPS state tournament a year ago, improved to 9-1 with a five-set win over Hyde Park Baptist Academy. The opportunistic Crusaders lost the first two sets 25-23, 25-20 then regrouped to beat the Panthers in three straight sets 25-21, 25-10 and an epic 18-16 in the fifth set for the victory.

Crusader sophomore Savannah Johnson slammed 16 kills with five blocks while sophomore Kelli Northup had a double-double with 11 kills and 23 assists. Sophomore middle blocker Emily Millikan added six blocks and three kills.

Earlier, the Class 3A Crusaders defeated TAPPS 6A school Austin Savio 25-13, 25-17, 25-20 as Crusaders sophomore Ryann Holley slammed nine kills and junior middle blocker Emma Owens had eight kills and five blocks. Crusader senior defensive standout Natalie Womack had 13 digs and served four aces.