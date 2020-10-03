The great unknown became a night to remember for Austin Achieve in its 11-man football debut. The Polar Bears spotted Eastside Memorial the game's first 14 points only to score six unanswered touchdowns in tilting the momentum and rolling to a 44-20 win Friday at Nelson Field.

It was the season opener and District 14-4A Division II opener for both teams.

Achieve senior Lavonte Ben was spectacular, rushing for 193 yards and five touchdowns. Ben scored on runs of 45, 30, 23, 8 and 2 yards. HIs 23-yarder gave the Polar Bears their first lead at 25-20 to open the fourth quarter.

In overcoming a 20-6 deficit, Achieve outscored Eastside Memorial 31-0 over the final 12 minutes.

"I'm so happy and so proud for our guys," Achieve coach Mackee Mason said. "Coming into the game, making the transition from 6-man to 11-man, we didn't know what to expect. I was hesitant. We've never done it before."

Mason attributed his team's slow start to early jitters.

"We didn't know until a few days before the game that we were going to have fans and family in the stands," Mason said. "They were feeling the pressure. Honestly, we as coaches were feeling the pressure too. We were all kind of out of it."

After Eastside's Izaiah De La Cruz converted a 26-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, Achieve answered with its first offensive score when Ben plowed into the end zone from 2 yards out to make it 20-13 at intermission.

Ben scored again in the third quarter and tacked on three more touchdowns in the fourth quarter.

"I know we have talent that can play at the next level (college), but they weren't getting the looks in 6-man," said Mason, whose charter school doesn't feature a traditional athletic budget. "It was on the table for us to play JV this year, but things fell into place so we decided to play a varsity schedule and see what we can do."

Ben led the charge, dominating on both sides of the ball as a ball-carrier and defender.

"I told the seniors afterward we did this for them," Mason said. "Lavonte Ben is such a great kid, we needed to get him on the biggest stage."