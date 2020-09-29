THE WEEK IN REVIEW

Team of the Week: Lake Travis

The Cavaliers (4-0) beat three area traditional powers in impressive fashion, taking down Westwood (25-23, 21-25, 33-31, 25-14), Cedar Park (25-21, 25-14, 25-19) and Rouse (25-20, 25-6, 25-15). Arden Besecker (see below), Jamison Wheeler (39 kills, 31 digs), Kiana Reed (117 assists, 39 digs), Campbell Cook (24 kills) and Mackenzie Cude (52 digs) all played well for Lake Travis.

Honorable mention: Austin High

The Maroons (6-0), the Statesman’s top-ranked area Class 6A team, stayed undefeated with wins over East View (25-8, 25-14, 25-20), Cedar Ridge (21-25, 26-28, 25-23, 25-15, 25-9), and Hendrickson (25-15, 25-20, 25-27, 25-14).

Samantha Unbehagen (33 kills, 31 digs), Sadie Swift (22 kills, 16 blocks) and Kasen Rosenthal (22 kills, 68 assists) paved the way for Austin High.

Player of the Week: Arden Besecker, Lake Travis

Besecker, a junior outside hitter, had 46 kills, including an astounding 26 against Westwood, and 30 digs to help the Cavaliers to a 3-0 week.

The rest of the district

Hays (3-2) defeated Schertz Clemens and swept Bastrop as Joselyn Roberson had 32 kills and 11 digs, Trista Strasser knocked down 27 shots and had seven blocks, and Madison Hammond recorded 62 assists and 24 digs. … Westlake (3-1) defeated Round Rock behind Katie Hashman’s 20 kills and Genevieve Perry’s 10 kills, while taking their first loss of the season in a defeat to Cedar Park. … San Marcos (2-3) swept Lehman and lost to Leander in four games as Maggie Walsh and Layla Diaz combined for 21 kills against the Lobos. … Bowie (2-2) got swept by Westwood and defeated Johnson in four games. … Akins (1-2) swept Texas School for the Deaf and lost in four games to Ann Richards. … Del Valle is only playing district matches this season.

THE WEEK IN PREVIEW

Matches of the week

Tuesday: Austin High at Westlake; Friday: Lake Travis at Austin High

District play starts off with a bang as Westlake hosts Austin High Tuesday in about as big a match to start as you can get, followed by the Maroons hosting Lake Travis Friday in another mammoth contest.

All three teams are ranked in Class 6A by the Statesman, and the Maroons and Cavaliers enter the week undefeated while the Chaps are 3-1.

Tuesday’s winner makes the first move in the district title race. If Austin High sweeps the week, look out.

Rest of the schedule

Tuesday, Hays heads to Del Valle, Akins hosts Lake Travis and Bowie welcomes San Marcos.

Friday, Westlake hosts Bowie, Hays hosts San Marcos and Akins takes on Del Valle.