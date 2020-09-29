THE WEEK IN REVIEW

Team of the Week: Westlake

Looking like they haven’t skipped a beat since winning Class 6A Division II last December, the Chaps opened the season with an impressive 53-7 rout of a Schertz Clemens team that won 10 games and a district title a year ago.

Zane Minors ran the ball well, while junior quarterback Cade Klubnik threw for 154 yards and a touchdown and added 64 yards with his legs. Luke Nicklos caught four passes for 49 yards and a score, while Jaden Greathouse returned a kickoff 101 yards for a touchdown. Gray Nakfoor and Luke Respass also had rushing touchdowns for the Chaps.

Player of the Week: Tavierre Dunlap, Del Valle

Dunlap, a senior, ran for 220 yards and two touchdowns as the Cardinals started the year off with a 28-13 win over McNeil. Dunlap’s second touchdown run was 99 yards late in the fourth quarter and came after the Cardinals defense made a goal-line stand.

Honorable mention: Zane Minors, Westlake

Minors, a senior, rushed for 115 yards and three touchdowns, scoring on a 76-yard run on the Chaps’ first play from scrimmage.

The rest of the district

Del Valle (1-0) also received a 60-yard TD run from Trent Leary, and quarterback Tim Caldwell connected with Leary on a scoring pass. … Hays (0-1) lost to Vista Ridge, 62-35, as Durand Hill ran for two scores and threw for another. Josh Rodriguez also scored on the ground for Hays. … Akins (0-1) fell to Hendrickson, 38-28, as Quincy Welch threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Nathan Davis, Trystin Brown returned a fumble 66 yards for a score, and Anthony Aguilar had an 8-yard TD run to highlight the Eagles’ efforts. … Kanui Guidry finished with 257 yards and three touchdowns on the ground for San Marcos (0-1) in its 35-31 loss to New Braunfels. … Austin High, Lake Travis and Bowie all had byes.

THE WEEK IN PREVIEW

Game of the Week: Lake Travis at Westwood (Thursday)

We get our first look of the year at Lake Travis as the Cavs head to Dragon Stadium in Round Rock to face Westwood and statistical machine, quarterback RJ Martinez. Martinez transferred from Lake Travis to Westwood before the 2018 season. While Lake Travis will be a heavy favorite, it will be interesting to see the Cavaliers’ defense against a high-flying Warriors offense and to get a glance at how the Lake Travis offense operates in 2020.

Other games

In another Thursday game, Bowie travels north up MoPac Boulevard (Loop 1) to Kelly Reeves Athletic Complex in Williamson County to face Stony Point.

Friday, Westlake heads out of the city to Waco Midway, Del Valle hosts Liberty Hill, Hays hosts Dripping Springs, Akins travels to Cedar Creek, Austin High goes to Connally and San Marcos visits Lockhart.