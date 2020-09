The Runnels County Register Athlete of the Week for Week 4 of the high school football season is the Miles Bulldogs’, #88 Brandon Rodriguez.

Miles played in Munday and defeated the Moguls 20-6. The Miles defense, led by Rodriguez and his 11 tackles, held the Moguls to only 166 yards of total offense. The Moguls were held to 5/15 on passing and 72 yards rushing.