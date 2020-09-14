Dylan Hostetter is the Runnels County Register’s Player of the Week. The senior plays WR and DB. Against the Colorado (City) Wolves, Hostetter had 21 tackles: 16 solo tackles, 5 assists and 3 tackles for loss.
