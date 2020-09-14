Monday

Sep 14, 2020 at 1:34 PM


Ellis County high school football standings and results from the weekend of Sept. 10-12, with schedules for the weekend of Sept. 17-19:


UIL


District 5-4A (I) Dist All PF PA


Mid. Heritage 0-0 3-0 98 60


Waco La Vega 0-0 3-0 54 30


Life Waxahachie 0-0 1-2 68 112


Stephenville 0-0 1-2 95 134


Brownwood 0-0 1-2 72 105


Alvarado 0-0 0-3 14 142


Friday, Sept. 11


Mid. Heritage 28, Decatur 25


Life Waxahachie 21, Brownsboro 14


Salado 61, Stephenville 45


Waco La Vega 21, CC Calallen 13


Kilgore 45, Alvarado 0


China Spring 35, Brownwood 14


Friday, Sept. 18


Wilmer-Hutchins at Mid. Heritage


Caddo Mills at Life Waxahachie (HC)


Stephenville at Melissa


Brownwood at Burnet


Waco La Vega at Argyle


Alvarado at Kaufman


District 5-4A (II) Dist All PF PA


Glen Rose 0-0 3-0 115 42


Hillsboro 0-0 3-0 71 20


Godley 0-0 2-1 118 88


Ferris 0-0 1-2 42 69


Venus 0-0 0-3 42 128


Thursday, Sept. 10


Glen Rose 40, Fort Stockton 0


Friday, Sept. 11


Quinlan Ford 32, Ferris 16


Grandview 41, Godley 7


Hillsboro 23, Bridgeport 6


Mineral Wells 45, Venus 22


Friday, Sept. 18


Farmersville at Ferris (HC)


Hillsboro at Gatesville


Glen Rose at Grandview


Lake Worth at Venus


Springtown at Godley


District 7-3A (I) Dist All PF PA


Maypearl 0-0 3-0 86 33


Grandview 0-0 3-0 93 38


Dallas A+ 0-0 1-0 34 21


West 0-0 2-1 101 39


Whitney 0-0 1-2 87 92


Dallas Madison 0-0 0-0 0 0


Life Oak Cliff 0-0 0-1 0 20


Friday, Sept. 11


Maypearl 17, Clifton 7


Rogers 47, Whitney 12


Grandview 41, Godley 7


West 28, Blooming Grove 7


FW Dunbar 20, Life Oak Cliff 0


(Dallas A+, Dallas Madison bye)


Friday, Sept. 18


Maypearl at Grand Saline


Rogers at West


Glen Rose at Grandview (HC)


Whitney at Mart


Dallas Madison at Dallas Pinkston


Cedar Hill Newman at Life Oak Cliff (HC)


(Dallas A+ bye)


District 7-3A (II) Dist All PF PA


Palmer 0-0 3-0 108 53


Scurry-Rosser 0-0 2-0 49 35


Dallas Gateway 0-0 2-1 106 74


Blooming Grove 0-0 2-1 44 42


Mildred 0-0 2-1 32 76


Edgewood 0-0 1-2 78 143


Rice 0-0 0-3 29 94


Friday, Sept. 11


Palmer 27, Bosqueville 26, (2OT)


Italy 35, Rice 7


West 28, Blooming Grove 7


Mildred 8, Kerens 7


Edgewood 45, Redwater 43


Scurry-Rosser 21, Kemp 14


Dallas Gateway 48, Arlington Neman 0


Friday, Sept. 18


Groesbeck at Palmer


Mildred at Italy


Kerens at Rice


Lone Oak at Edgewood


Scurry-Rosser at Eustace


Blooming Grove at Kemp


Dallas Gateway at Trenton


District 8-2A (I) Dist All PF PA


Italy 0-0 2-0 81 7


Dawson 0-0 2-1 110 58


Marlin 0-0 1-2 76 80


Cayuga 0-0 1-2 60 80


Kerens 0-0 1-2 26 35


Axtell 0-0 0-3 20 150


Friday, Sept. 11


Italy 35, Rice 7


Mildred 8, Kerens 7


Crawford 62, Axtell 0


Grapeland 50, Cayuga 6


Valley Mills 42, Marlin 28


Dawson 41, Wortham 0


Friday, Sept. 18


Mildred at Italy


Kerens at Rice


Axtell at Chilton


Cayuga at Wortham


Dawson at Bremond


(Marlin bye)


District 11-1A (I) Dist All PF PA


Blum 0-0 2-0 126 29


Avalon 0-0 0-2 71 110


Milford 0-0 0-2 28 65


Bynum 0-0 0-2 58 105


Covington 0-0 0-2 6 96


Friday, Sept. 11


Penelope 52, Avalon 34


Plano CHANT 31, Milford 14


Abbott 51, Covington 6


Morgan 74, Bynum 29


Blum 70, Gorman 23


Friday, Sept. 18


Avalon at Walnut Springs


Trinidad at Bynum


Jonesboro at Blum


Perrin-Whitt at Covington


(Milford bye)