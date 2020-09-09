Prosper ISD has announced that it will produce live video broadcasts of Prosper High School and Rock Hill High School home football games during the 2020 season.

The broadcasts, which are being produced in response to government-mandated stadium attendance limits related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, will be staffed by members of the schools’ broadcast journalism departments.

The games will be available for viewing via a monthly or annual subscription with NFHSNetwork.com. Subscriptions will also provide access to other Prosper ISD middle and high school athletic events.

"Prosper ISD is extremely excited to be able to bring not only Prosper ISD football, but events from across the district to audiences in the community and around the world," Prosper ISD Athletic Director Valerie Little said.

Bryan Sutcliffe, who has handled play-by-play duties for the district since 2012, will continue in the role during the live broadcasts, and will be joined by University of North Texas alum William Broderick, who has previously served the voice of the Texas Collegiate Baseball League’s Texarkana Twins.

Prosper ISD’s football broadcast schedule kicks off Sept. 25 with the Prosper Eagles’ home match up against Prestonwood Christian. Meanwhile, the inaugural Rock Hill broadcast on Oct. 2 against Hallsville will also also mark the Blue Hawks’ first home game at Children’s Health Stadium at PISD.