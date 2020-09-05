By C.J. Berryman

For the Globe-News

Bushland didn't waste any time Friday night against Hereford.

The Falcons leaped out to a quick first-quarter lead over the Whitefaces, took a huge halftime advantage and rolled to a 56-10 victory at home, earning head coach Josh Reynolds his first career victory.

Reynolds, who spent 10 years as an assistant in Hereford, said the triumph over the Herd was important for his team.

"It's not about me," Reynolds said. "Getting a win this week was just big. Last week, when you take a tail-whipping like we did (against Brock), you want to come back and play a lot better – answer the bell and execute what we talked about all week – and we did that."

Leaford Calder Jr. reached the end zone four times in the contest for Bushland – twice in the air and twice on the ground. The senior finished the evening with 89 all-purpose yards on two carries for 46 yards and three receptions for 43 yards.

Calder felt the entire offense was in sync Friday.

"It helps a lot when you see that huge hole open up, when you see people blocking," Calder said. "It helps when the quarterback (Coleman Junell) is throwing perfect passes. It just helps everybody.

"It feels great to get this win at home, especially with the COVID restrictions. It feels great to get to play football in general, especially at home. I love home games and playing in front of our crowd."

Bushland (1-1) outgained Hereford offensively 456-296, as its defense was able to control the line of scrimmage throughout the contest.

"Defensively, we played a lot faster this week and a lot more physical," Reynolds said. "We talked to our kids about how we really played on our heels last week. This week, we wanted to come out and play fast and relentless on both sides of the ball."

The Falcons needed only two plays to score on the game's opening possession. Calder finished the drive with a 6-yard touchdown reception on a screen pass from Junell for a 7-0 Bushland lead just 51 seconds into the ballgame.

Kash Bradley capped a six-play, 58-yard drive on the Falcons' next offensive possession with a 24-yard TD run to push his team out to a 14-0 advantage. A 34-yard field goal by kicker Jose Solorzano pulled the Whitefaces (1-1) within 14-3 with 3:21 remaining in the first period, but Bushland exploded with 28 points in the second to push out to a comfortable 39-point lead at the half.

Calder took a handoff and scampered 12 yards to paydirt and added an 18-yard touchdown reception during the outburst, while Junell reached the end zone on a 4-yard quarterback keeper and Brody Sutterfield hauled in a 21-yard TD catch. The Falcons tallied 14 more points in the third stanza, as Calder added his fourth score of the night on a 34-yard gallop, and Clayton Fisher tallied a 1-yard touchdown run to finish the scoring for the Falcons.

Miguel Carillo scored the Whitefaces' lone touchdown in the third quarter on a 94-yard scamper on the ground. Hereford coach Don DeLozier said his team needs to understand that it needs to play physical throughout the game.

"They're a good football team, and they got after us," DeLozier said. "There are no excuses, and we're not going to make any. We're going to work on getting better, and we're going to try to be a better football team next time we take the field."

Hereford 0 3 7 0 – 10

Bushland 14 28 14 0 – 56

First Quarter

B—Leaford Calder Jr. 16 pass from Coleman Junnell (Trever Markel kick), 11:09

B—Kash Bradley 24 run (Markel kick), 6:14

H—Jose Solorzano 34 kick, 3:21

Second Quarter

B—Calder 12 run (Markel kick), 9:34

B—Calder 18 pass from Junnell (Markel kick), 7:11

B—Junnell 4 run (Markel kick), 4:26

B—Brody Sutterfield 21 pass from Junnell (Markel kick), :42

Third Quarter

B—Calder 34 run (Markel kick), 10:06

H—Miguel Carillo 94 run (Solorzano kick), 9:46

B—Clayton Fisher 1 run (Markel kick), 3:25

Hereford Bushland

First Downs 17 28

Rushes-Yards 30-203 44-260

Passing Yards 93 196

Comp-Att-Int 7-30-1 15-20-0

Punts-Avg 5-33.2 1-28.0

Fumbles-Lost 4-2 4-1

Penalties-Yards 10-62 11-98

INDIVIDUAL STATS

Rushing—Hereford: Oscar Guerra 15-83, Bryson Lopez 6-4, Miguel Carillo 5-123, Slade Rodriguez 2-13, Team 2-(-20). Bushland: Leaford Calder Jr. 2-46, Coleman Junnell 6-29, Kash Bradley 1-24, Brett Trimmell 4-12, Jaylin Marshall 1-16, Brian Marrell 5-65, Clayton Fisher 11-34, Trey Welch 3-17, Ethan Fuentes 5-29, Tyler Carter 1-2, Team 4-(-18), Unknown 1-2.

Passing—Hereford: Guerra 7-30-1—93. Bushland: Junnell 15-20-0—196.

Receiving—Hereford: Noah Brown 4-47, Devan Casias 1-19, Lopez 1-23, Carillo 1-4. Bushland: Calder 3-43, Bradley 3-20, Scotty Hendricks 1-6, Clayton Seales 2-34, Brody Sutterfield 4-79, Fisher 1-6.