This is a new undertaking that will happen every Friday night, after the games. Once the games are wrapped up, we will update all games in the area with their final scores and current win-loss record.

Full game details and photos will be posted in the newspaper in a separate article.

Ballinger Bearcats defeat Breckenridge Buckaroos, in Ballinger, 13-0. Ballinger improves to 2-0 on the season. The Buckaroos fall to 0-2.

Winters Blizzards traveled to Eldorado and were frozen out by the Eldorado Eagles by the score 51-19. The Eagles improve to 1-1 while the Blizzards surprisingly fall to 0-2.

In a battle to see who the biggest dog on the porch is, the Miles Bulldogs welcomed the Coahoma Bulldogs to Miles. Ulitmately it was the Coahoma Bulldogs who mauled the Miles Bulldogs, 49-0. Miles falls to 0-2 on the season while Coahoma improves to 2-0.

In other scores (updated record in parenthesis):

Llano (2-0) defeats Sonora (0-2), 41-8.

San Angelo’s Lake View Chiefs (2-0) defeat Pecos Eagles (0-2), 44-41.

Munday Moguls (1-1), fall to the Shamrock Irish (2-0), 36-12.

De Leon High School (0-2), falls to the Windhorst Trojans (2-0), 55-7.

Goldthwaite (0-2), falls to Cross Plains (2-0), 28-14.

Christoval Cougars (1-1), defeat the Grape Creek Eagles (0-2), 23-18.

Rocksprings (2-0), defeats Dilly (0-2), 30-20.

Leakey School (2-0), defeats Eden (1-1), 64-14.

Junction (1-1) defeated the San Angelo TLCA (0-2), 40-13.

McCamey (2-0), defeated Menard (0-2), 56-6.

Hamlin’s Pied Pipers (2-0) traveled to Hawley (1-1) and played the Bearcats to a loss, taking the game 35-6.

Stamford Bulldogs (1-1) travel to Roscoe Collegiate High School (0-2) and come away with a 27-0 victory.

San Saba Armadillos (2-0), welcomed the Rogers Eagles (0-2) and promptly rolled them up for a 24-21 victory.

Ingram Moore High School (2-0), grounded the Johnson City Eagles, 34-12.

Merkel Badgers (2-0) greeted the Stanton Buffaloes (1-1) with a 24-22 grinding win.

Crane High School Cranes (2-0), traveled to Colorado City (0-2) and defeated the Wolves, 37-0.

In a battle of two teams that defeated Miles and Winters, respectively last week, the Anson Tigers (2-0), mauled the Coleman Bluecats (1-1), 38-14.

Just up the highway, the Wall Hawks (2-0), welcomed the Cisco Loboes (1-1), and send the Loboes home with a loss, 35-14.

Bangs Dragons (2-0), traveled to take on the Florence Buffaloes (0-2). The Dragons breathed fire into the offense and came away with a convincing 55-0 victory. Bangs has now scored 80 points over their first 2 games of the season and have not given up a single point to opposing offenses.

The Comanche Indians (2-0), welcomed the Brady Bulldogs (1-1), into Indian country and quickly came away with a 28-7 win.

In some 4A action:

Stephenville’s Yellowjackets (1-1) welcomed the Lampasas Badgers (2-0) to town and were soundly bounced by the Badgers, 41-0.