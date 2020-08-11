Eighteen current and former Tarleton State University student-athletes will receive their degrees at this weekend's commencement ceremonies.

Tarleton is recognizing graduates from the spring and summer semesters at this weekend's ceremonies. Tarleton had 34 graduates from the spring semester.

"We are so proud of all of our student-athletes who have persevered to earn their degree," Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics Lonn Reisman said. "We are so proud of their contributions to our university — on and off the court, track or field — and wish them the best of luck as they pursue careers and make positive impacts in communities all over the world."

This is the final graduating class of Tarleton State University's NCAA Division II era. The university accepted membership into NCAA Division I and the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) on July 1, 2020.

The complete list of summer 2020 student-athlete graduates are as follows:

Baseball — Tyler Fowler, Master’s Degree-Kinesiology; Ty Windham, Bachelor of Science-Agribusiness; John Bridgeman, Bachelor of Science-Ag Services and Development; Tyler Averitt, Bachelor of Science-Kinesiology; Avery Wood, Bachelor of Science-General Business.

Women’s basketball — Hannah Hyde, Master’s of Business Administration; Kylie Collins, Master’s Degree-Kinesiology.

Men’s basketball — Grey Parrish, Bachelor of Business Admin-Marketing.

Football — Tavaris Owens, Bachelor of Science-Kinesiology; Chase Livesay, Animal Production.

Women’s cross country/track and field — Haley Dennard, Master’s Degree-Kinesiology.

Women’s track and field — Bailey O’Connor, Bachelor of Science-Kinesiology.

Men’s track and field — Jamel Anderson, Bachelor of Science-Management; Colton Troutman, Bachelor of Science-Kinesiology; Tylor Randell, Bachelor of Science-Kinesiology.

Men’s cross country/track and field — Michael Simcho, Bachelor of Science-Kinesiology.

Volleyball — Micaela Rodriguez, Bachelor of Science-Tech.

Softball — Destiny Crumpley, Fashion Studies.