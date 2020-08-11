It’s all about progress this time of year for high school football teams around the state, and it’s no different for the Stephenville Yellow Jackets.

Head coach Sterling Doty and his staff has the squad headed toward its annual inter-squad Blue/Gold Scrimmage, slated for 10 a.m. this Saturday at the SHS practice field.

Next on tap will be their preseason scrimmage against Glen Rose, Thursday, Aug. 20. That is set for 7 p.m. at Tarleton State University’s Memorial Stadium.

After that, the Jackets will turn their focus toward the Aug. 28 regular-season opener, at Sweetwater (7:30 p.m. kickoff).

"We are very pleased with our first seven workouts, the last two being in full pads," Doty said. "We have really progressed well in all three phases which has allowed us to continue to install more and more of our schemes."

Last Saturday marked the first day in full pads under UIL rules, and this week the team hit the summer heat head-on as practices moved from the morning to the afternoon. Their varsity and junior varsity workouts from now through Aug. 10 are set for 4-7 p.m., and that time frame will continue next week.

The opening day for the 2020-2021 school year is set for Wednesday, Aug. 19.

"This week will really tell us a lot about what type of mentality our kids will prepare with. We have eight more workouts left before we hit our first opponent, so our daily self-motivation levels will be extremely important. We have to continue burning hot every day so we can continue to progress.

"We are looking forward to our yearly inter-squad Blue/Gold Scrimmage Saturday so we can welcome the community out to see our team."

The Jackets — picked as the state’s 11th-best Class 4A Division I football team in Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine’s preseason rankings — have a 10-game schedule, including five in District 5-4A Division I play. After an idle week, the Jackets will face their biggest district test on Oct. 9 when they take on top-ranked Waco La Vega, at Memorial Stadium (7:30 p.m.).

In 2019, SHS took third in its district with a 2-2 mark and reached the second round of the playoffs. The Jackets have six returning starters on either side of the ball, among 20 returning lettermen.