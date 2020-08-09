Deep into the last nine on Saturday at Lubbock Country Club, seven teams were within two shots of the lead in the Par Buster partnership.

Winning a tournament with a mega-sized pack in contention was going to be an achievement for whomever, but Michael Pruitt had an extra incentive: He could be the first golfer in eight years to win all three of Lubbock’s country-club majors in the same year.

"I was nervous for sure," Pruitt said, "because I was thinking about it the whole time, that I could find a way to win all three. But we played great coming down the stretch, so it was a lot of fun for sure."

Pruitt birdied two of the last three holes, the difference that gave him and former college teammate Brad Gibson a round of 7-under 65 and a two-shot victory.

Pruitt won the Par Buster three years ago with Zach Atkinson. Those two and Gibson all played together two decades ago at the University of North Texas, Pruitt being a junior when Atkinson and Gibson came in as freshmen.

"I’m the dad," Pruitt said, "so I took ’em under my wing."

"That’s what fun about it is that 20 years later, we’re still playing," said Gibson, an Andrews native who lives in Dallas. "We text all the time. We have a good time. That’s what it’s all about, having a good time."

It’s an even better time when they win.

The last time a player won the Hillcrest Swinger, the LakeRidge Stampede and the Lubbock Country Club Par Buster back to back to back came in 2012 when Scott Rundell sandwiched two victories with David Bolen around the Stampede with Ben Clark. Shawn Reeves did it in 2011, winning the first two with Cody King and the Par Buster with J.D. Dickerson.

Now Pruitt has added that distinction at age 41. Age has cost him some length off the tee, but he’s found ways to compensate. Counting the annual showcase events at Reese Golf Center, the Rawls Course and Meadowbrook, he’s won 17 times in Lubbock’s biggest tournaments, the last nine since 2017.

"I actually think I was better in college, but I didn’t know how to finish," he said. "Brad can attest to that. We were both better in college, but I figured out how to finish these tournaments and that’s the huge difference. I don’t know how. It just kind of clicks, for some reason."

Pruitt and Gibson had to get the lead Saturday and then hang on to it. Their 20-under score put them two clear of four teams: Brian Scherer-Martin Board, Shivers and Thumper Galyean, Bolen and Shawn Savage, and Stefan Cronje and King. And John Cardinal and Rundell birdied the first three holes on the way to a 65 that left them three back.

Scherer and Board were first to post 18-under for the clubhouse lead after a round of 65. But just like in the Swinger, when they bowed to Pruitt and Shivers in sudden death, it wasn’t enough.

"It’s always fun to be in contention and seeing (Pruitt) up there and saying we’re in the hunt and trying to beat him," Board said. "He’s got another one on us again."

With Scherer and Board in the clubhouse at 18-under, Shivers and Galyean reached 19-under with a birdie on No. 7, but bogeyed the next hole.

Pruitt gave a whoop and a fist pump when he got a 20-footer to go on No. 4 for 18-under. They were still there, and tied for the lead, before Pruitt made a downhill 20-footer on No. 7 and then a 10-footer on No. 8.

Then Gibson parred the last hole to wrap it up.

"It was a shootout for sure," Pruitt said. "A lot of teams had a good chance to win today. We came in two back, but there were five teams tied two back so we knew we had to have a low round today to have a chance. So it was fun.