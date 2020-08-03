By Barbara Boxleitner

Mirror correspondent

Sky Reynolds has become a leading offensive threat for the McMurry University women's soccer team.

Since transferring after one year competing for University of Texas at Tyler, the Midlothian High School graduate led McMurry in scoring as a sophomore and ranked second in points as a junior.

"I've always been one of the assisting players," said the senior center midfielder or forward. "I've become the person that scores the goal. It's been really surprising to me.

"I came in as an attacking midfielder," she said. "My mindset is probably more attacking first."

McMurry head women's soccer coach Charles Nobles said Reynolds played primarily forward and center midfielder as needed last year. "She is an incredibly well-rounded player. She sees the ball incredibly well," he said. "She's able to execute. She's grown a lot to have that self-belief and to take players on."

Last year Reynolds started all 22 games and was named to the all-American Southwest Conference second team. She finished with 22 points, one behind the team leader, and led the squad with six assists. She had a hat trick in the team's 5-1 win over Belhaven, scoring on all three of her shots.

"My goals come from around the 18 (yard line), the mid-shot range," she said.

Playing center forward has enabled her to be creative with her playmaking.

"Last year as a center forward, it was kind of an attacking midfielder role in disguise," said Reynolds, who had one hat trick during the 2018 season, when she started 18 games and was cited on the all-conference second team. "I'm not necessarily the fastest player. I drop into the little pockets and distribute the ball.

"I actually really liked it," she said. "It gave me a lot of freedom."

Because of the pandemic, McMurry's season has been moved to the spring. "It definitely was hard to hear," said Reynolds, among the team captains for a second consecutive season. "It gives us more opportunity to get ready."

With her final season approaching, she is pleased with her career. "I really wasn't expecting for these past four years to go as well as they did," she said. "It really has been a surprise to me."

More women's soccer

Out of Midlothian Heritage, Leah Chancey is a freshman midfielder for Southern Methodist University.

Also from Heritage, Mackenzie Jones is a freshman forward for Bacone College.

