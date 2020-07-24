Those interested in the Summer Fun Football Camp for incoming Stephenville ISD first- through ninth-graders can still participate if they arrive about 30 minutes before starting time on Monday to register for one of the two age groups.

The camp is scheduled for Monday, July 27 through Wednesday, July 29, at the Henderson Junior High School football field, 2798 W. Frey St., in Stephenville. Fundamentals of football will be taught July 27-28, followed on July 29 by a camp tournament.

Incoming students in first through fifth grades will have their camp from 9 a.m.-noon. Incoming students in sixth through ninth grades will have camp from 1-4 p.m.

The registration cost is $65 per camper. Checks should be made payable to Summer Fun FB Camp.

Permission from a parent or guardian is required. Registration forms can be found online on the SISD website (www.sville.org).

All campers will receive a camp T-shirt and certificate. Indicate T-shirt size upon registration.