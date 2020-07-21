The University Interscholastic League left fall sports coaches scrambling to organize new schedules after announcing changes to the fall athletic calendar on Tuesday.

The biggest changes, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, came at the bigger school level: The first day of practice for Class 6A and Class 5A volleyball and football teams was pushed back to Sept. 7. The first day for competition or games in Class 6A and Class 5A is Sept. 7 for team tennis and cross country, Sept. 14 for volleyball and Sept. 24 for football.

The football playoff schedule has left some wondering whether the UIL will have an allowance for Christmas break or play that week as well. The district certification deadline is Dec. 5, which would put the regional quarterfinals around the week of Christmas. State championships are set for January, the dates to be determined.

Despite the change in schedules, some coaches are excited about the opportunity to get to play this fall.

"As far as our schedule is concerned, we’re just going to push everything back," Monterey football coach Wayne Hutchinson said. "We’re just going to plug in our schedule that we have unless our district agrees to do something different, but that’s what I’m speculating. We haven’t met or anything like that, but if you plug in our schedule in there, then we go all the way up to Dec. 3 and we’ll be finished with district."

Volleyball will be allowed 29 regular-season matches, but must be straight duals as no tournaments will be allowed. That will result in the cancellation of annual tournaments at Class 6A Frenship and Class 3A Shallowater. The Fillies’ tournament was scheduled for Aug. 14-15, and the Tigers had their tournament penciled in for Aug. 28-29. Volleyball state championships are set for Dec. 11-12.

"We’re going to try to max it out and get as many games as we can," Fillies coach Amy Mangum said.

Football and volleyball teams as well as team tennis from Class 4A to Class 1A will keep their original schedule in all fall sports. Football state championships will be held Dec. 16-19 and volleyball state matches are set for Nov. 18-21.

Levelland and Seminole football teams both scheduled bigger schools and have had to make adjustments. Instead of playing Plainview in the season opener, the Lobos will host Andrews. Levelland also replaced Lubbock High on Sept. 18 with a road game at Dumas. Seminole is still looking for a week one opponent to replace Palo Duro.

While Class 1A through Class 4A cross country teams start their seasons on Aug. 17, all classifications will have the state championship meet on Dec. 5. It’s a month later than usual.

"I really don’t know how things are going to play out," Lubbock High cross country coach Michael Sparks said via text on Tuesday. "Based on the schedule I had put together, it looks like we would lose three meets. Unless schools decide to start rescheduling meets. ... I told the teams that we are going to continue to work hard and be ready for any situation."

Having that flexibility in planning is a common approach for coaches, many of whom were set to get back to work on Wednesday. Hutchinson said the Plainsmen had plans in place, but allow for the wiggle room as the COVID-19 pandemic is a fluid situation.

"I figured out at this point, you’ve just got to be careful about not planning too much because by the time you think you’ve got a great plan together, it changes," Hutchinson said. "So I’ve learned just to be patient, not get too bent out of shape, roll with the punches and keep planning and trying to have a good plan to help our kids get to where they need to be."

Lingering questions about the strength and conditioning workouts schedule also must be answered. UIL teams have been working out since June 8. The UIL did, however, allow schools another hour of sport-specific instruction, which will come in handy in the meantime.

Frenship has been working out five days a week and lifting weights four days a week, so the focus for Tigers coach Jay Northcutt is finding the balance between keeping his players in shape and not overdoing it.

"What we’ll most likely do is a lot of what we’re doing right now with our speed and agility with our lifting, with our football-specific stuff kind of intertwined in that once we get into school," he said. "We’ve gone a long time and you don’t want to burn the kids out. You want them to be fresh, so that’s something that we’ll take into account, but at the same time, use the time we’re given."

Texas is the latest state to change its schedule due to the increase of COVID-19 cases across the country. New Mexico shifted its calendar, including football, to the spring semester. The CIF, the governing body for high school sports in California, on Monday pushed the start of its fall sports seasons to December/January.

The UIL suspended its spring season in March when COVID-19 cases were starting to increase across the country and never resumed.

Even after the league allowed schools to begin restricted summer conditioning and sport-specific instruction in June, many districts across the state have had to interrupt, suspend or cancel those workouts altogether due to direct or second-hand exposure or out of precaution.

The Corpus Christi Caller-Times’ Quinton Martinez contributed to this report.