Both teams as a whole and three individuals of the Tarleton State University track and field program were named to the All-Academic Team by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) on Thursday. Three individuals — Kylee Ponder of Stephenville, Jasmine McQuirter and Colton Troutman — were honored for their academic excellence.

Troutman and McQuirter graduated this spring from the kinesiology program. Ponder will graduate from the same program next year.

McQuirter will be returning next season as the Texans transition into a Division I institution after qualifying for the NCAA National Championships in back-to-back outdoor and indoor seasons.

Both the women's and men's teams earned spots on the all-academic list as a whole. The women hold a 3.54 grade-point average, while the men have a 3.15 GPA.

To qualify for the team recognition, the cumulative GPA for all student-athletes on the institution's NCAA Squad List for indoor and/or outdoor track and field must be 3.0 or higher on a 4.0 scale.

Individual qualifications for recognition include a minimum cumulative grade point average of a 3.25 on a 4.0 scale through the end of the semester of competition with at least 24 semester hours through the end of the semester of competition at the institution.

The student-athlete must have also achieved an automatic-or provisional qualifying mark (individual or relay event) for the NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships.