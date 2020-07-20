1. Cedar Ridge: The Raider coaching staff can’t hide its excitement about senior outside linebacker Isaac Cobb, a converted defensive end who played a bit out of position last season at 6-foot-1 and 210 pounds. A disruptive force with 4.5 speed, Cobb had 54 tackles and five sacks last season and should improve that production at his new position. Classmate Brett Hartgrove, who had 92 tackles last season, boasts good instincts and ideal size at 6-1 and 220 pounds. Coach Sam Robinson, whose background is on the defensive side of the ball, will need big seasons from both those veteran if the Raiders hope to lower last season’s uncharacteristically high average of 36.5 points allowed per game.

2. Round Rock: With a nice mix of size and speed, the Dragons look prepped and ready at the linebacker spot in the team’s 4-2-5 scheme. Tavori Donaldson, a 6-3, 225-pound junior, impressed as a sophomore last season with nine tackles for a loss and a trio of sacks among his 38 tackles. Senior Parker Kuhn and junior Carter Wagner also received significant playing time last season, and Coach Jeff Cheatham and his staff could always turn to converted H-back Kyler Kirkpatrick in a pinch. A year ago, Kirkpatrick had 56 tackles for a team that allowed 30.3 points a game.

3. Stony Point: Jake Chambers may be the best inside linebacker in the district, if not the entire Austin area. Now in his third season as a starter, the 5-foot-11, 210-pound junior is a punishing tackler and has the speed to track down tight ends and running backs in coverage. A year ago, Chambers racked up 145 tackles with five forced fumbles while earning first-team all-district as well as some all-state recognition. Unfortunately for Coach Craig Chessher and his staff, no other linebacker with any significant experience returns for a team that gave up 27 points a game in district play a year ago — which ranked as the second-best defense in a district with a wealth of high-powered offenses.

4. McNeil: New coach Scott Hermes, the architect of Vandegrift’s dominant defenses over the past few years, hopes to form a defensive identity for a program that hasn’t had a winning record since 2008. KJ Duncan, a 5-10, 165-pound senior with tremendous range, will help the cause. He averaged almost double-digit tackles a game last season for a team that allowed 35 points a game, and he also thrives in coverage. Classmate Ashton Butts returns at an inside linebacker spot, and makes up for a lack of size at 5-11 and 175 pounds with good speed and tremendous instincts.

5. Vista Ridge: Fortunately for Coach Rodney Vincent and his staff, senior Jake Robertson returns as the centerpiece of a revamped linebacking corps. Now in his third year as a starter, the 6-1, 190-pound ballhawk has started all 21 games the past two years. He had 92 tackles this year, and the Rangers will need that type of production if they want to lower last year’s average of 31.6 points allowed per game.

6. Vandegrift: Credit Coach Drew Sanders for developing tremendous depth in the Vipers’ program since he arrived more than a decade ago. The junior varsity teams win with as much regularity as a varsity squad that has gone 23-2 over the past two year, and last year’s top JV bunch went 10-0. But Sanders will need those youngsters from JV to grow up in a hurry, especially for a linebacking corps that doesn’t include a single returning starter. Keep an eye on Ryan Sheppard, a 5-11, 190-pound junior who spent most of his sophomore year playing running back for the varsity. Sanders and his staff may have him on defense as they fortify a front seven decimated by graduation. The Vipers allowed a district-low 13.1 points per game in 2019, but they’ll be hard-pressed to match that number this campaign.

7. Hutto: Only three defensive starters return in the Hippos’ 3-4 scheme, leaving Coach Brad LaPlante and his staff with plenty of decisions to make before the program’s initial foray into Class 6A. For the purpose of these rankings, all-district hybrid ends/outside linebackers Landyn Watson and Braylen Sugg both count toward the Hippos’ tremendous defensive line. That leaves the linebacking corps with little experience and even less depth. Sophomore standout Brody Bujnoch, a natural quarterback, will likely slide into a starting LB spot, and be brings good athleticism and size at 6-3 and 215 pounds. He had 17 tackles and three stops behind the line of scrimmage as a freshman for a team that gave up 22.4 points a game.

8. Westwood: Veteran defensive line? Check. Seasoned secondary? Yep. Experience at linebacker? Well, not exactly. Finding new linebackers in Westwood’s 4-2-5 scheme looks like a top priority for Coach Anthony Wood and his staff, especially considering the Warriors allowed a district-worst 44.2 points a game last season. A junior varsity team that went 5-5 a year ago had its moments defensively, and those players will be needed on Fridays this season.