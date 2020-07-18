On Friday, everything came up 33 for Sonny G.

A 3-1 loss to OKC Energy FC put a damper on Austin Bold FC’s return to action, but Sonny Guadarrama reminded local soccer fans that he’s not the only Guadarrama to reach the professional level.

July 18, 2020

The Bold’s No. 33 celebrated his 33rd birthday on March 27, making Friday’s match his first at that age. He scored in the 33rd minute to tie the match 1-1. But truth be told, the number actually belongs to Willy Guadarrama.

“It’s a brother thing,” Sonny said, speaking by phone on his way home from the match at Bold Stadium.

The Guadarrama brothers, born three years apart, played one season together at Campbell University in 2006 before both began their professional careers. Willy went straight to Major League Soccer, drafted by the Kansas City Wizards after Sonny had already made his debut for Liga MX club Santos Laguna wearing the number 98.

Willy Guadarrama lasted just one season in Kansas City, but the MLS website still has his profile — with the number 33. Sonny wore No. 8 at Cedar Park and Campbell, but put on many different digits during his 10-year tour of Mexico’s first and second divisions.

“I was never good enough really in Mexico to have low numbers,” he said. “They were for the better players. And 33 was a number that was open. I had it on my last team in Mexico (Dorados de Sinaloa) and it just carried over coming back to America. Now it’s kind of stuck with me and I like it now.”

The 33rd-minute strike came less than 5 minutes after Jonathan Brown put OKC in front. Guadarrama chested down a looping cross from Omar Ciss at the top of the box, then slotted a left-footed half volley past three Energy defenders and goalkeeper C.J. Cochran.

Ciss, an 18-year-old from Senegal who arrived from Montverde Academy (Fla.) during the offseason, was making his pro debut. The Bold seemed to lose some luster when he subbed off at halftime.

Austin outshot the seventh-year club from Oklahoma City by a margin of 11-10. The Energy regained the lead with a Jaime Chávez penalty kick in the 64th minute, and José Hernández put the nail in the coffin when he struck in stoppage time.

"We had more clear chances than them,” Bold coach Marcelo Serrano said. “Tonight, we let in some goals that last year we did not give up at home. It was our first game after not playing for many months. We still need to get game fit.”

If any player looked prepared, it was Guadarrama, who said he used the time off to get in better shape and work out a strategy for playing and coaching simultaneously. He admitted the hours spent teaching the game for Lonestar Soccer Club zapped his energy in 2019, when Guadarrama suffered a muscle injury during the summer and at times lacked quickness and stamina.

“I really tried to work on my fitness because I knew that was a problem,” he said. “I’m getting more rest, trying to manage the coaching of the youth and also trying to be in my best playing form. Playing soccer takes a toll on your body, and I know that. I know coaching also takes a toll on my body, being out there in the sun and just standing there and catching. It takes energy from me, but I’m just trying to manage both.”

He played 90 minutes on Friday, a good sign considering that he will be leaned on to help carry a depleted Bold attack. André Lima, last season’s leading scorer with 17 goals in all competitions, opted out of playing in 2020 and is with his family in Orlando, Fla. Kris Tyrpak, who scored 9 goals in 2019, also isn’t playing to protect his pregnant wife, who has asthma.

That meant Guadarrama was playing further up the field than normal alongside Brazilian attacker Kléber. Both players prefer to create chances from midfield. Kléber had a powerful shot saved by Cochran in the 78th minute, and Guadarrama missed an opportunity to tie the score late.

Despite the loss, he said the opportunity to play soccer again brought back a sense of normalcy.

“When you’re on the field COVID goes out the window and the fact that there’s no fans goes out the window,” he said. “You’re just focused in on the game.”

Meanwhile in Orlando, another Central Texas product was making the most of his opportunity at the MLS is Back Tournament. Khiry Shelton scored his third goal of 2020 in the 65th minute of a match against the Colorado Rapids. In real time, it came less than 5 minutes after Guadarrama’s.

Shelton plays for Sporting Kansas City, the same club that drafted Willy Guadarrama.