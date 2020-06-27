SHALLOWATER — Shallowater football coach Bryan Wood didn’t know the answer.

No one on the Mustangs’ football coaching staff did either. When was the last time Shallowater didn’t play Littlefield at some point in the season?

After Dalhart dropped down to Class 3A Division I, Shallowater went from playing some teams up north in District 2-3A Division I to a southwest-oriented District 1-3A Division I for the 2020-22 realignment. Meanwhile, Littlefield stayed in District 2-3A Division I.

The district makeup is one of many new components for the Mustangs this season.

"A lot of new," Wood said. "It’s fun because you get to study new stuff, but there’s also a comfort zone in playing somebody you’ve played forever and know what they’re going to do. It’ll be good."

Shallowater is coming off a 7-5 season. Ranked No. 22 in Class 3A Division I by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football, the Mustangs are the favorite to win a second district championship in three years in a league where the only familiar opponent is Slaton, but in name only. The Tigers, who also moved to District 1-3A Division I from District 2-3A Division I, have a new coach in Lawrence Johnson, which means a new system.

In addition to Shallowater and Slaton, the other teams in District 1-3A Division I are Brownfield, Denver City, Kermit and Lamesa.

"Brownfield, we’ve played them (in non-district) and coach Flores is still there, so we’ll know a little bit about those guys," Wood said. "But those other teams — Denver City, Lamesa — I know very little about them except for seeing them on film a couple of times.

"Kermit’s who we played in the playoffs last year first round, so we’ve seen them once. … The travel’s different, and there’s just not a familiarity there like we have with playing Bushland and playing Muleshoe and those guys."

On top of a new schedule, the Mustangs will have six new starters on both sides of the ball. The experience deficit is much less than at this time a year ago, when only one player had varsity starting experience heading into the season opener, but will still require a period of adjustment.

Wood hopes that with more experienced players back, the newer players will catch on just as fast as last year’s newcomers did.

The upcoming senior class will play a vital role in that process.

"Some of these guys that are going to be seniors have really shown some great leadership through all this summer stuff," Wood said in reference to his players navigating around the current COVID-19 pandemic. "We’ve spent a lot of time on Zoom meetings and just communicating in a different way than we’ve ever communicated.

"I see a lot of growth in them mentally and I think that’s going to help us. I think some of those guys that have developed really good leadership qualities will carry us early."

DCTF district preseason offensive MVP Josh Easley is one of those leaders. The senior running back demonstrated his toughness and ability during the 2019 campaign where he got the majority of the touches and rushed for 1,450 yards and 20 touchdowns to anchor a young offense.

"We’ve got a couple other guys in the mix at running back that’ll help, but he’ll certainly be what we build around just because he had a great year and this will be his senior year," Wood said. "The expectations are high for him. He’s a really good kid and a hard worker."

In addition to leading a young running-back group, Easley is essential for the Mustangs as a new quarterback gets settled in. Seniors Breck Moyers and Breken Ramos as well as sophomore Bax Townsend are all up for the job. Losing evaluation time in the spring due to the pandemic has set the decision-making process back some, but all have shown an upside during the summer strength and conditioning workouts as well as sport-specific instruction time.

"One throws it better than the other, one runs it better than the other, so we’re just looking for the guy that has the best package for what we want to do offensively and we’ll move the other two guys into something different," Wood said.

Whichever two aren’t chosen will still be on the field somewhere, though. In fact, many Mustangs will see increased playing time by having to play both sides of the ball, specifically the linemen. The Mustangs open the season Aug. 28 at home against Abernathy.

Wood’s not bothered by the prospect of several players pulling double duty.

"We never have cared about if they were a two-way starter or not. If they’re good enough and tough enough to play two ways, we’ll play them," Wood said. "That normally has been about, I want to say, maybe four or five guys that do that and we may have seven or eight guys that do that. … If you’re the best guy, you’re the best guy. Get him on the field, especially in 3A football at our level. We don’t need good football players standing on the sideline very long."