If nothing else, Dallan Quigley is resilient.

For every setback the Monterey Plainsman endured in high school, there was always a reward in the end. He lost the majority of his senior season, but ended high school on a high note after signing his national letter of intent with Mountain View College on Tuesday.

"I know some of my friends don’t get to go out and play college ball, but it’s truly a blessing to continue playing baseball somewhere else," Quigley said.

Some would say his smaller size is a disadvantage, but he doesn’t see it that way. Quigley is inspired by players like Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve, who show that size isn’t as much a factor if the skill and work ethic are in full effect.

"(Altuve) does everything that no one thinks he could’ve done, so I look up to him as motivation," he said.

Quigley did the same as a junior in 2019 by earning a varsity starting spot after impressing Plainsmen coach Kent Meador with his performance. No sooner than Quigley settled into the new role, however, he broke his left wrist diving for a ball in practice.

"(That) was a typical way he went about his business," Meador said.

While the Plainsmen went on a run to the Region I-5A finals, Quigley was there to support while working to get better behind the scenes.

"It was rough at first," the outfielder/pitcher admitted. "There were hard moments, but I went to the gym and worked on lower body and made sure I was working out, at least so I can come back next year and improve on different stuff."

Quigley had a strong start to his senior season, scoring 19 runs and batting .318 with a home run and five RBI in 54 plate appearances. Just as the Plainsmen were ready to get going in District 3-5A play, the season was suspended then canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Much like before, though, Quigley kept pushing and earned a spot on a collegiate roster.

The future Lion enjoyed his talks with head baseball coach Malcolm Walker and assistant coach Byron Carter. The more informed he became about the program, the more Quigley was convinced the Dallas-based community college was a good fit for him.

"(Walker and Carter) said that if I work in the offseason and this fall league, then I’ll have an opportunity to go somewhere after my first year," Quigley said.

Meador has no doubt Quigley will earn that opportunity much like everything else he’s achieved during his high-school career.

"I want to thank God for this position," said Quigley, who plans to major in either computer science or justice law. "I want to thank my family and coach Meador’s coaching staff for letting me play at Monterey for the last four years and being behind me every step of the way.

"I also want to thank coach Walker and coach Carter from Mountain View for giving me the opportunity to play down there. … I feel like I can go down there and become more mature and do what I have to do to play the game I love and get my school in the next continuing years."