Jonathan "JC" Helpenstell was named the Most Valuable Player for the 2019 Howe Bulldog football team.

A three-year varsity player in black and white, he played on both sides of the ball as an offensive lineman and linebacker on defense.

Howe Athletic Director Bill Jehling awarded Helpenstell the MVP award during the school’s recent virtual athletic award banquet. He called the teen "a true leader (who) truly exemplified what an MVP should be. A great young man."

In February, Helpenstell signed his letter to play at the next level at McPherson College in Kansas.

The colors may be different, but he will remain a "Bulldog" while playing in college.

The McPherson Bulldogs compete at the NAIA level and play teams in Kansas, Oklahoma and Missouri.

While signing, Helpenstell said, "It's a dream come true, but something I have worked towards for four years to play at the next level. Today is the best day of my life so far."

At Howe High School, Helpenstell played football, baseball and track. He was an All-District first-team selection and a 2nd Team All Texomaland honoree his senior season.

The senior season was what he cited when asked about his lasting memory of competing in high school.

“My greatest memory would be my whole senior season because I enjoyed all of it. From the practices to the games and team dinners, it was a lot of fun."

Looking back on which teacher had the most significant impact on his life, Helpenstell named Coach Bruce Elvington. “He always pushed me harder and the same time had faith in me."

He mentioned the sum of all of the coaches he had taught him to "always try my best, and I can be successful in life."

Helpenstell spoke fondly of his parents, Jeanie and Scott, and their commitment to the family.

“They have both pushed me in life to be the best person I can be,” he said. “They have raised me in a household with a full schedule of sports and a full house with five kids. ... They never missed a game."