Name: Natalia Cabral

School: Prosper High School

Sport: Track and field

College plans: Attend Collin College one to two years, then transfer to OSU

Superstitions, rituals or traditions before or after competing: Before the meets, we would all eat and just hang out together. After our late meets, some of us would go to Whataburger and talk about how our events went.

Song or music that prepares you for competition: “Gassed Up” was always something I listened to before a race.

Favorite subject/class: This year was PCIS (Prosper Career Independent Study).

Favorite teacher and why: That’s an easy one: Mrs. Semifero. I’m so thankful to have had her not only as a teacher but a friend, two years in a row. She’s had a major impact not only in my high school years but my life as well. She believed in me throughout everything and would always be there through my hard times. She’s definitely someone I love and will miss so much.

Favorite coach and why: Coach Crisp. He was always so fun to be around and there was never a dull moment at practice with him there. He also gave us encouraging talks that some of us will remember for a long time.

Best teammate and why: All of my girls! I bonded with everyone, in a different way but the underclassmen were the ones I bonded with the most, love my freshies!

Best high school sports memory: Watching the sunset from the bleachers with some of my teammates as we watch the long distance runners win their race.

Best high school non-sports memory: I would definitely say homecoming. I met some of the best people that night that I now call my best friends and will forever cherish the memories I’ve made with them.

What you love about your sport: I love the adrenaline rush I get before the gun goes off as I’m in the start line.

Favorite sports movie and why: That’s easy: “Remember the Titans.” I love how they were a family in and out of the field.

Describe your school’s Class of 2020: Persevering. Throughout everything that has happened in the past couple of months, we are still trying to make the best of it in the ways we can.

Biggest lesson learned: Live everyday like it’s your last. You never know what can change the next day.

Biggest influence in your life: My family. They have supported me through every single thing throughout the years and would not be where I am today if it wasn’t for them.

Athlete you look up to: One of my teammates that also happens to be my best friend, Remy Guertel. She has worked so hard and has (overcome) several obstacles in her pole-vaulting career and I am so proud of how far she has become. Can’t wait to see how she continues doing what she loves at Ole Miss.

Reaction to the season being canceled: Devastating. I know a lot of the girls were looking forward to breaking school records and going to Texas Relays, however we were blessed enough to have broken some of them.

Message to your teammates: I love y’all. This was my first and last year running with you guys and each and everyone of you made an impact in my life one way or another. Don’t take anything for granted and live your high school years to the fullest. Can’t wait to see how far you will go in the future.

Message to your freshman self: Don’t take anything or anyone for granted, you never know what will happen the next day.

Thing you won’t miss at all: The long wait to get out of the parking lot once school ends.

Thing you will miss the most: Falling asleep on the bus on our way back home after a long track meet.