Name: Lexie Bell

School: Prosper High School

Sport: Softball

College Plans: I’ll be going to St. Edward’s University on a softball and an academic scholarship. I will be majoring in physical therapy so that I can later get my doctor of physical therapy degree.

Superstitions, rituals or traditions before or after competing: The biggest one is Coach Williams handing out gummy bears to everyone as we warm up for the game. Before every game, we also pray as a team. Most of us have a pair of Crocs or shoes we wear when changing in/out of our cleats. Mine were Crocs with flames on them.

Song or music that prepares you for competition: We listen to a lot of songs from movies like “Pitch Perfect” and even throw it back to “Camp Rock.” ... We listen to songs that allow us to sing loud and everyone knows the words and can get pumped.

Favorite subject/class: This year, my favorite was dual-credit World Literature because I just loved Dr. Jackson and the environment she creates in her classroom. She loves to teach us and is very passionate about what’s she’s teaching.

Favorite teacher and why: Mr. Gomez was who I chose for teacher appreciation this year because I struggled a lot in the beginning of the year in his class, but he helped me so much all year to be successful. He cared and believed in me and there was no end to his helpfulness.

Favorite coach and why: Coach Williams was always my favorite to get us pumped up before/during games. She has so much passion for the game and you can see it. She believes in every player on the field and wants us to succeed so bad.

Best teammate and why: I would say Gonzo (Alyssa Gonzalez). She has always been there for me as a teammate and a friend and our friendship has really grown these past four years. Even if it’s just practice and I foul one into my shin and go down, the first person I see when I pop back up is Gonzo making sure I didn’t hurt myself again.

Best high school sports memory: Hearing my name for the first time in the varsity starting line up my freshman year in district against McKinney North.

Best high school non-sports memory: Getting ready for the USA-themed football game with some of my teammates in the MPF parking lot. Paint everywhere.

What you love about your sport: Seeing success as a result of hard work. Not just my own success, but my teammates,’ too. As a team, we celebrate each time someone does anything good and we continue to build from there.

Favorite sports movie and why: “Benchwarmers.” ... It’s hilarious and we refer to Elissa Griffin as “Howie,” one of the main characters from the movie.

Describe your school’s Class of 2020: Our class has missed a lot of our senior year events and memories, but I think when you look big picture, we will be better for it. We’ve learned not to take anything for granted and to be where our feet are.

Biggest lesson learned: You can’t succeed in anything without God and hard work.

Athlete you look up to: Mike Trout because he is the all around best baseball player to ever live, and on top of that he is just a great guy. He became my idol in middle school since we play the same position. Also unlike other good players playing today, he is consistently great every year. He doesn’t just have one good season and is satisfied.

Reaction to the season being canceled: I was bummed to not get to play my senior season, but for my particular situation it kind of worked out. Recently, in March and April, I had three hospital admissions and two surgeries. I wouldn’t have been able to play either way, but it would have eaten at me more if I was missing watching my teammates play because I was in the hospital.

Message to your teammates: I love you guys so much and I’m really gonna miss y’all. Non-seniors, don’t take anything for granted. Go out each day and work hard and play your hearts out. Make memories and take lots of pictures!!

Message to your freshman self: Love everyone around you and make the best out of everything! You’re going to face challenges, but you can and will get through them!

Thing you won’t miss at all: Practicing sliding. It’s just not the same and a lot of turf burns.

Things I will miss the most: Seeing my teammates and coaches every day.

Editor’s note: Bell has been diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma, a rare form of cancer. A GoFundMe account has been set up to accept donations that will assist with costs associated to her treatment: gofundme.com/f/medical-expenses-for-lexie-bell?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link-tip&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet.