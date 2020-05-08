Head coach Mary Schindler has announced the addition of four transferring student-athletes to the Tarleton Volleyball roster this fall.

The transfers include three players with Division I experience — Hali'a Hogan (Oklahoma), Lorin McNeil (Abilene Christian) and Courtnie Roberts (Delaware) — as well as junior college transfer, Ana Costas, from Western Nebraska.

Roberts, Hogan, McNeil and Costas become the first four members of Tarleton's inaugural Division I volleyball signing class.

The Texans finished last season 22-12 and will join the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) and NCAA Division I this fall.

"I can't wait for the fall to be able to work with all four of these student-athletes," said Schindler. "Obviously, they are very talented young ladies but I'm excited for the leadership and experience that they will bring to the gym day in and day out. As we prepare for our move to the [Western Athletic Conference], this group will be vital for us."

Roberts, one of the best setters in Krum High School history, is coming home to Texas following a three-year stint at the University of Delaware.

She became the first member of Tarleton's inaugural Division I recruiting class as a mid-year transfer last January.

Roberts led Krum to back-to-back state championships at two different levels (3A in 2013 and 4A in 2014). She was a two-time All-State selection and led Krum to a 72-12 record in her career.

In her career with Delaware, she appeared in 193 sets and dished out 1,368 assists. She topped the 50-assist mark five times as a sophomore, including two 58-assist efforts against Marist and Bryant. She was a CAA Commissioner's Honor Roll selection last year.

Hali'a Hogan brings power-five experience, toughness and resiliency to Tarleton.

Hogan suffered a season-ending injury as a true freshman but battled back to letter in each of the next two seasons for the Sooners.

Prior to her time as a Sooner, Hogan starred on the court for 'Iolani School in Honolulu where she was a three-year varsity letterwinner and a team captain as a dual-sport athlete (track and field). She was an all-state selection and led her teams to the 2015 ILH Volleyball Championship and 2016 Volleyball State Championship.

McNeil, a 6-0 middle blocker from Rockwall is coming from former Division II rival Abilene Christian over to Stephenville as a key member of Tarleton's transition to NCAA Division I next season.

McNeil is a three-year standout at Abilene Christian, where she etched her name into the Wildcat record book as the single season assisted blocks (111) holder as a true freshman in 2017.

Prior to her time at Abilene Christian, McNeil was a star for Heath High School in Rockwall. She was a two-sport athlete in volleyball and track. She led her volleyball to four straight district championships and racked up district newcomer of the year and defensive MVP honors.

Ana Isabel Costas Gallardo, also known as Ana Costas, comes to Tarleton following a spectacular two-year junior college career as one of Western Nebraska Community College's top liberos.

Costas finished her WNCC career No. 5 on the all-time digs list with 1,163. She had 22 career 20-dig performances, including three matches with at least 30. She's a two-time all-region selection and was the 2019 Libero of the Year. She came to WNCC from Puerto Rico, where she was a four-sport athlete (volleyball, soccer, basketball and softball.