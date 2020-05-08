Tarleton head coach Billy Gillispie has announced the signing of three more players to National Letters of Intent to join Tarleton Men's Basketball next season — Caleb Golden, Freddy Hicks and Joey Madimba.

Madimba, Hicks and Golden bring Gillispie's total number of recruits signed to seven, joining Tre Gipson, Shakur Daniel, Heritier Ngalamulume and Caleb Starks.

Golden, a 6-foot-4 combo guard from Round Rock, will join the Texans after spending his senior season at Shiloh High School in Snellville, Georgia. Golden chose Tarleton over offers from Air Force and Oral Roberts.

"I would first like to thank God for blessing me with this opportunity to play for Tarleton State University," said Golden. "No other program throughout my recruiting process had ever prioritized me the way coach Billy Gillispie and coach Jim Shaw did. I'm stoked to know I'll be coached under one of the greatest college coaches of all time who has the same mindset as me — WIN WIN WIN!

"I couldn't think of a better situation for me and my family as we journey into something new, alongside a program that is doing the same. I believe we will build a legacy at Tarleton and make noise for years to come. Go Texans!"

In his one season with Shiloh, Golden averaged 20.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2 steals per game. Golden was named to the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association Class 7A North all-state team, first team all-region, and first team all-county. Golden led the Generals to a 24-4 record and were ranked No. 7 in the state of Georgia.

At Cedar Ridge High School, where Golden spent his first three years of high school, he was named the Freshman Newcomer of the Year in District 13-6A and first team all-district all three years. His junior year at Cedar Ridge, Golden was named all-county as well. For his high school career, Golden scored over 2,000 points.

"We are extremely happy to have Caleb join our basketball program," said Gillispie. "Caleb is an underrated basketball player who will do great things at Tarleton State University. Another great person, great student, and player with tremendous upside. He is a born-to-score ballplayer who should enjoy great success very early in his career. He should be a lot of fun to watch as he develops into a great Texan."

In addition to his on-court success, Golden also excelled in the classroom as he was ranked in the top percentile of his class when he was at Cedar Ridge and named academic all-district all three years.

Madimba, a 6-foot-4 all-state small forward from Arlington, Texas, will join the Texans after spending his senior season at Timberview. Madimba started his high school career at Mansfield Lake Ridge. Madimba chose Tarleton over other offers from North Texas, Tulsa, UAB, Southern Illinois and Hofstra.

"I'm glad to be a part of a new era at Tarleton," said Madimba. "Playing for coach Billy Gillispie is going to be amazing! I'm blessed to be able to go Division I and play for a great school and program. We plan to win championships and start an even bigger success at Tarleton. Coming in as a freshman, I'm ready to impact the WAC and make a difference at Tarleton."

The 3-star guard led Timberview to a 29-8 record and advanced to the UIL State Tournament where they were set to compete in the Class 5A semifinals and look to repeat as state champions before the tournament was canceled due to COVID-19. Madimba and the Wolves were ranked fifth in the state at season's end. During Timberview's regional final victory, Madimba scored a game-high 26 points, including the final five points in a 64-62 win over Burleson Centennial.

"We are really lucky to have a player of Joey's magnitude join the Tarleton program," said Gillispie. "Our philosophy is to recruit great people, great students and the most versatile players that we can find. Joey checks all those boxes and more. He is a tremendous competitor who played for one of the state's elite basketball programs at Mansfield Timberview. His work ethic and desire to achieve at a very high level will give him a great chance for success as Tarleton moves into the Division I level."

Madimba averaged 18 points, 7 rebounds and 2.7 assists his senior season, leading Timberview in both points and rebounds. He was named District 5-5A MVP and 5A Region 1 Regional Tournament MVP. He was also voted TABC all-region and TABC all-state. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram tabbed Madimba first team all-area. Madimba holds the Timberview single-game scoring record with 40 points while also recording a double-double in the process with 11 rebounds.

Hicks, a 6-foot-5 guard from Searcy, Arkansas, will join the Texans after a stellar high school career for the Searcy Lions.

"It's a blessing to be in this position and I look forward to coming and joining a new family and winning ballgames," said Hicks. "I'm ready to go to work with my new teammates and Coach Gillispie. He's a winner and I know he can lead us to some conference championships at Tarleton."

Hicks comes to Tarleton as Searcy's all-time leading scorer with 1,603 career points. As a senior, Hicks averaged 24 points on the season, including 27 points per game in conference play, with 11 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 blocks.

Hicks shot 47 percent from the floor, 30 percent on 3-pointers and 78 percent at the free throw line. He led the 5A East region in scoring his senior season while being a two-time all-conference and all-state selection.

"It's going to be a lot of fun watching Freddy Hicks grow into being a great Tarleton Texan," said Gillispie. "Freddy can do it all on both ends of the court. He can shoot, score, play multiple positions, defend, rebound and most importantly, win! His work ethic is unmatched. Every time I call him, he is, was, or is about to go to the farm and work. He'll be a very determined Texan and should have great success from the very first day he sets foot on campus."