Tarleton men's basketball has announced a trip to College Station to play Texas A&M in its first season as an NCAA Division I program.

The Texans will play the Aggies in a non-conference game on Dec. 2, 2020, at Reed Arena. The Texans are set to join the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) on July 1 and will begin its four-year Division I transitional period this fall.

Tarleton's newly appointed head coach, Billy Gillispie, will make his return to Texas A&M — where he was the Aggies' head coach from 2004-07 and led the team to two NCAA Tournament appearances. Gillispie compiled a 70-26 record and was a two-time Big 12 Coach of the Year with the Aggies.

Texas A&M head coach Buzz Williams was an assistant for two years under Gillispie during his tenure.

“This game will be a great experience for our players as they will have an opportunity to compete against a great team and program like Texas A&M," said Gillispie. “The game came about because of Buzz Williams' kindness and desire to help us as we transition to Division I. We definitely appreciate Buzz's thoughtfulness towards us.

“Dec. 2 should be a fun night for the fans of both teams and an indicator of the kind of opponents we will try to schedule as we grow our program."

Tarleton has played Texas A&M twice for an exhibition game as a Division II program back in 2007 and 10 years later in 2017.

The complete 2020-21 Tarleton men's basketball schedule will be released in the coming weeks on TarletonSports.com.