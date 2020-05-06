After winning state last season in Class 6A DII, what did Westlake need to work on most during the spring?

Rick Cantu: It was no coincidence Westlake won state with arguably the best defense in Central Texas. The backbone of the Chaparral defense was a backfield headlined by seasoned vets Leo Lowin and Sage Luther.

The challenge for longtime defensive coordinator Tony Salazar is to fill the gaps. It will not be easy. Between them, Lowin (headed to Army) and Luther (bound for Colgate) combined for 205 tackles, 16 tackles for losses, 7 interceptions and a pair of sacks.

Westlake yielded an average of just 9 points during its 15-1 season, capped by a 24-0 victory over Denton Guyer in the Class 6A DII state championship at AT&T Stadium.

Graduation will not be kind to the Chaps. Along with Luther and Lowin, Westlake will lose defensive lineman Austin McClendon (53 tackles, 11 sacks), lineman/linebacker Bobby Duncum (78 tackles, 9 for losses, 7 sacks) and linebacker Brayden Duncan (64 tackles, 10 for losses).

Thomas Jones: Westlake’s defense propelled the program to its second state championship, but don’t overlook the play of a gritty and physical offensive line in 2019.

The boys up front paved the way for a unit that averaged more than 47 points a game, and they gave Coach Todd Dodge and his staff time to evaluate three quarterbacks before the team decided on Kirkland Michaux as the unquestioned starter.

Only two offensive linemen who garnered significant playing time return, however, so Dodge and his assistants need all the reps they can get while finding the right pieces for a rebuilt offensive front. Fortunately for the Chaps, incoming senior Aidan Kinnaird returns as a 6-foot-5, 305-pound building block at guard, and 6-foot-2, 245-pound classmate Christian McWilliams started all 16 games at tackle.

But can the unit provide the necessary protection for new quarterback Cade Klubnik and clear enough holes for a running game that will likely lean on speedy Zane Minors? We’ll have to wait until the summer for any answers.