Tarleton women's basketball first Division I recruiting class continues to grow as Misty Wilson has announced the signing of Colorado native Emily Cavey.

Cavey, a 6-0 guard, racked up multiple accolades during her time at Berthoud High School. She was a two-time All-State selection, two-time Area Player of the Year, three-time All-Conference player, and Tri Valley Conference Player of the Year in Colorado.

"We are extremely excited to welcome Emily Cavey to the Tarleton Family," said Wilson. "She is a remarkable young lady and an outstanding basketball player as well. Emily has versatility that many coaches covet. She shoots the ball very well from the perimeter, has the athletic ability to play the top of a press, and has the ability and size to take advantage of mismatches by posting up.

"Emily will bring some size to our perimeter that will help us tremendously as we enter the WAC," she added. "The system Emily was a part of in high school has some similarities to our system, which we believe will make her transition to our program seamless. Additionally, Emily is an outstanding student that has excelled academically.”

She plans on majoring in kinesiology, pursuing a physical therapy route in preparation for post graduate PT school.

During her senior year, Cavey averaged 17.2 points, seven rebounds, and three steals per game on her way to being named first-team all-state, first-team all-area, and Conference Player of the Year.

Cavey averaged 14.8 points and 4.5 rebounds per game in 11 games during her junior season before having her season cut short due to injuries.

Cavey becomes the fifth member of Tarleton's inaugural women's basketball Division I signing class and the second this spring in addition to Malaya Kendrick. Kendrick and Cavey join early signees Adreanna Waddle, Emily Cunningham and Blythe Williams who announced their commitments last December.