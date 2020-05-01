As phase one of the state's reopening plan begins to unfold, Tarleton is excited to welcome back its fans beginning Saturday, May 9, at the 35th annual Bobby Fox Memorial Golf Tournament to benefit the Texan football program.

The event has been moved to Canyon West Golf Course in Weatherford and all safety precautions issued by the state's reopening plan will be in place. Social distancing will be monitored and upheld by the course.

Spots are now available for the tournament with registration beginning at 11:30 a.m. Walk-ups will be accepted during registration and the event will begin at 12:30 p.m. with a shotgun start at Canyon West. In order to enhance social distancing, the traditional buffet-style lunch will not be served but individually prepared lunches will be donated by Chicken Express.

The tournament is a four-man scramble and the cost is $500 per team or $125 per person. Individuals may sign up and will be assigned to a team. Donations and hole sponsorships are also available. All proceeds benefit the Tarleton football program.

The tournament is dedicated to the memory of former Texan Head Football Coach and Tarleton Athletic Director Bobby Fox, who passed away in 1986. Fox was the head football coach for the 1983-84 seasons and led Tarleton to the Aztec Bowl in 1984. The tournament is dedicated to his memory as a good friend, golfer, and a great football coach.

For more information, contact Melanie Lane at the Tarleton Football Office by calling (254) 968-9518. To sign up for the event, call Lane at the Tarleton Football Office or via email at lane@tarleton.edu. Fans can also sign up online by visiting www.TarletonSports.com/BobbyFox.