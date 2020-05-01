Head coach Billy Gillispie announced the signing of LSU guard Caleb Starks to a National Letter of Intent to join Tarleton men's basketball next season.

Starks becomes Gillispie's fourth recruit to sign with the Texans, joining Tre Gipson, Shakur Daniel, and Heritier Ngalamulume.

Starks, a 6-foot-3 guard from Lafayette, Louisiana, will join the Texans after redshirting last season for LSU. Starks played his freshman season at Northwestern State in Natchitoches, Louisiana, and transferred during his sophomore campaign to play for his father who is the coach at LSU Eunice.

"First, I would like to thank God for giving me this opportunity to play here at Tarleton," said Starks. "I'm excited to be coached by Billy Gillispie and his new coaching staff. It's an honor to be a part of Tarleton's debut as a Division I university and to compete in the WAC.

"Coach G is a winning coach and I believe he can lead us to a conference championship. Here at Tarleton, I am looking forward to accomplishing great things both on and off the court. I'm excited to meet my new family and to achieve great things."

While redshirting as a junior at LSU, Starks was able to practice with the Tigers as the team went 21-10 and finished second in the SEC standings.

"We are very lucky and proud to have Caleb Starks join our basketball program," said Gillispie. “He is a tremendous person, student, and player and we look forward to him making an immediate impact as we play in Division I basketball.

"Caleb has a vast array of skills, is ultra-competitive, and has experience at the highest level of collegiate basketball. He should be a fun player to watch for the Tarleton faithful."

Daniel, a 6-foot-5 guard from Ontario, Canada, will join the Texans after spending his sophomore season at Ranger College under Gillispie, where he was the NTJCAC conference Defensive Player of the Year and an all-conference selection.

Daniel led the nationally ranked Rangers to a 28-3 record and a trip to the NJCAA Tournament last season. Daniel becomes Gillispie's second recruit to sign with the Texans, joining former Ranger all-conference teammate Tre Gipson.

Ngalamulume, a 6-foot-8 forward from Kinshasa, The Congo, will join the Texans after spending his last two seasons at Ranger College under Gillispie.

Ngalamulume was one of the winningest players in Ranger history, going 59-7 with a pair of NTJCAC titles and two trips to the NJCAA Tournament during his two-year career at Ranger, including the NJCAA National Championship game in 2019.

At LSU Eunice in 2018-19, Starks reunited with his father Byron Starks, who was an accomplished basketball player himself at UL-Lafayette, where he led his team to two NCAA Tournaments and is in the school's athletics Hall of Fame. Caleb also played for his father all four years in high school when he coached at Lafayette Christian Academy.

LSUE was in its first year of playing basketball and Starks appeared in 26 games with 25 starts. Starks averaged 13.1 points and made 33 3-pointers as a sophomore while claiming first team All-LCCAC honors. He also posted 3.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. Starks scored a season-high 25 points against South Arkansas Tech.