Landri Withers was one of seven sophomore girls from Class 4A schools in Texas rewarded with all-state basketball recognition for the 2019-2020 season, and six Stephenville High School senior players earned academic all-state accolades for their classroom work.

Four SHS boys — Will Boyd, Sean Gooding, Skylar Stilwell and Kendal Storrs — were named academic all-state by both the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches and the Texas High School Coaches Association.

Among the SHS girls, Jettie Funderburgh and Kassidy Nowak made the grade on three academic all-state teams — the TABC, THSCA and the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches.

To qualify for academic all-state, the student-athletes must be nominated seniors with grade-point averages of at least 92.

In addition, one more sophomore member of the SHS Honeybees — Jaylee Matthews — is on the All-Big Country Preps basketball honorable mention list along with Funderburgh, Nowak and Withers.

“These young ladies worked extremely hard all season long both on and off the court and that shows with Kassidy and Jettie earning Academic All-State Honors from all three major coaches associations,” Hodges stated.

Withers, who was also an Abilene Reporter-News All-Big Country girls basketball second-team performer, made 48 percent of her field goal attempts last season, and averaged eight points and four rebounds (with three-double-double games) in 34 games. She recorded 39 steals and 12 blocked shots along with 41 deflections.

“Landri had an outstanding sophomore season and we expect big things from her the next two years,” SHS first-year girls head coach Jason Hodges said. “Her selection to the TGCA All-State team is a testament to the hard work and determination she brings to the court everyday."

In the previously announced All-District 7-4A voting, Withers was picked as the Defensive Player of the Year and Nowak was also first-team all-district. Matthews was the Sophomore of the Year, and Funderburgh was second-team all-district.

In the boys All-District 7-4A honors, Stilwell was voted as the Co-Offensive Most Valuable Player. Storrs was a second-team all-district pick, and Gooding received honorable mention.

Honeybee headshot photos are courtesy of Vasara Photography. Yellow Jackets photos by Mark Wilson-E-T.