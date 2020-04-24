Kia McCarty, a Tarleton State University graduate who has been the head boys basketball coach and boys track coach at Hermleigh, was named on Friday as Stephenville High School’s new head boys basketball coach.

In 2019, his only season as the boys head basketball coach at Hermleigh, McCarty led the program to its first playoff victory in 113 years — with the last one having been in 1907. His squad won bi-district and area playoff games and eventually made it to the Class A regional quarterfinals to cap the 2019 season, which was the longest postseason run in the basketball playoffs in that span as well.

SISD Athletic Director Jerod Womack made the announcement of the pick, which fills the post vacated recently when Bill Brooks stepped down from coaching.

“We are excited about coach McCarty and his family joining our team at Stephenville,” Womack stated in an email to the E-T. “He is a passionate coach with the strong ability to lead our boys basketball program.”

The Hermleigh basketball boys were 20-15 last season under McCarty, including a 6-4 mark in district. He had been Hermleigh’s junior varsity boys basketball coach from 2013-2019, as well as varsity boys assistant coach. He also has high school coaching experience in football, track and baseball. He was an assistant coach at Goldthwaite ISD from 2012-2019.

McCarty graduated from Tarleton in December 2010 with a bachelor of science degree majoring in kinesiology and minoring in education. He graduated third in his class from De Leon High School in 2006.

McCarty and his wife, Soundrea, have two children — Mayleigh, 4, and Oaklin, 2.