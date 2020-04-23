The three senior members of the Glen Rose High School girls basketball team earned recognition for their classroom work when they were recently named on the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Class 4A Girls Academic All-State Basketball team.

Lady Tigers Hailey Ibarra, Bree Baker and Kora Dodson — girls who head coach Ramsey Ghazal referred to as “beautiful souls and great minds” — made the academic honor list for the 2019-2020 season.

In late February when all-District 7-4A voting was announced, Ibarra was the Co-Most Valuable Player with Brownwood’s Matyha Thompson, while Baker was the Offensive Player of the Year. Dodson was a first-team all-district selection.

Ghazal noted that only nominated seniors who have grade-point averages of 92 or higher can be on the TABC academic all-state list.

“It’s an awesome award. As talented as they are in basketball, they also maintain an average of 92,” Ghazal said. “That’s impressive. That’s what we are trying to impress with our basketball program.

“I think it really speaks to their dedication, that they also did that with their grades.”

Photos are courtesy of Misti White Photography.