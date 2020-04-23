Cedar Ridge softball coach Jessica Poole has guided her teams to five straight district championships, including four outright titles. She thought the greatest challenge to a sixth straight season with a district championship would be strong programs at Round Rock, Leander or up-and-coming Vandegrift. Instead, it’s the coronavirus that has laid waste to the sports world and led to the cancellation of the remaining schedule for all high school sports.

“There was talk of extending the time off, then the events just accelerated,” Poole said.

Now in her 10th year, Poole had the Raiders at 18-5 overall despite breaking in six new starters. The Raiders returned catcher Lily Moron and third baseman Caylee Driskill as well as part time pitcher Hailey Hall, who took he mound this season after the graduation of all-Centex standout Tori McCann.

“The girls who were juniors last year really stepped up in leadership roles this year and it showed,” Poole said. “It is a next-player-up mentality of always being ready when called upon.”

But the coronavirus pandemic brought everything to a screeching halt.

Based on her track record of success, Poole’s program should quickly regain its stride once her returning players step back on campus next school year. The Burnet native had one-year coaching stints at Alvarado and China Spring before taking some time to go to Colorado and volunteer at the collegiate level.

“I loved coaching ad wasn’t quite sure of my niche, so I set out to see what I like and where I belonged,” Poole said.

She found out she belonged at home. Poole returned to Texas and spent three years as the head coach Rockdale followed by three years building Hutto into a playoff contender.

When Cedar Ridge opened, Poole jumped at the chance to start the program at a new school.

“The opportunity and the environment were just a perfect fit, and I love it here,” Poole said.

While Poole guided her program through hours of practice and preparation, the coronavirus has created a significant challenge of a different type.

“We need to be prepared to return (at some point),” she said. “We need to have regular check-ins and stay in touch online. There is only so much actual softball work a player can do by themselves, lots of fitness training and we provide drills, but it is different.”

Poole also reflected on another effect of the weeks without softball.

“This is the longest playing break some of these players have had in nearly 10 years, between select ball, club, lessons and the school team, ” she said. “They play nearly year-round, and they have essentially been off (more than a) month now. Physically, they are probably going to be in excellent health, so the mental and skills will be the difference.”