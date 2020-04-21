Softball player Georgia Capell and football player Brant Bailey of Tarleton State University are among 21 student-athletes named to the Lone Star Conference’s inaugural Athletic Performance All-conference Team.

Bailey just completed his four-year football career with the Texans and has been an integral part of turning Tarleton into a national powerhouse.

He is a four-time All-LSC award winner and was a Don Hansen All-Region Third Team tight end last season. In his career, Bailey has played in 47 games and caught 35 passes for 434 yards and three touchdowns. As a blocking tight end, he helped the Texan offense to a school-record 4,031 yards on the ground in 2018.

Capell is a junior for the Texan Softball team and has found great success in just two and a half seasons at Tarleton. The slugger from Midlothian is already the program's all-time home run leader (42) and has been named an NFCA All-American in each of her first two seasons at Tarleton.

She is the only Texan to be named an NFCA All-American as a freshman and in multiple seasons. Prior to the abrupt end of the softball season, Capell was hitting .442 with seven home runs and 17 RBI in 23 games this season.

The all-conference team was recommended by the new LSC Athletic Performance advisory group. The awards seek to recognize student-athletes who excel in work ethic, dedication to process, attendance, communication, leadership and growth.

The individual awards are voted upon by the league's athletic performance staff.