The process of choosing Stephenville High School’s next boys head basketball coach is now in the interview phase, and SISD Athletic Director Jerod Womack said he feels “very good about those that have applied and are going to interview this week.”

Womack noted that the school received 35 applications for the position, which was vacated recently when Bill Brooks stepped down after completing his fifth season as the head coach of the Yellow Jackets.

“We have had state-wide interest with many head coaches and assistants of successful programs applying for the job at Stephenville,” Womack said in an email sent to the E-T on Monday. “We will interview seven on Tuesday the 21st and then interview three finalists on Thursday the 23rd. We hope to have a finalist named on Friday of this week.”

Brooks led the Yellow Jackets to the playoffs in each of his seasons as their head coach. The Jackets’ overall record under Brooks was 60-91.

They placed third in District 7-4A for the 2019-2020 season, and finished with an 18-14 season record after being eliminated by eighth-ranked Argyle in the bi-district round of the Class 4A playoffs.

The SHS varsity assistant boys basketball coaches are currently Brody Wilson and Ian Walraven.

Brooks told the E-T that he stepped down in order to be able to spend more time with his family, with wife Emily and their sons, ages 3 and 5. He will continue as a classroom teacher at SHS, with duties including U.S. History.