The latest casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic is the cancellation of the 2020 Big Country Fellowship of Athletes All-Star Festival, which will affect student-athletes and coaches from three Erath County schools.

There are 14 Stephenville High School girls and boys athletes who had earned invitations in various sports, while Dublin had nine.

Also, three area coaches had been invited — SHS football coach Sterling Doty, Dublin girls basketball coach Britney Helton and Three Way High School boys basketball coach John Barnes.

The all-star festival had been scheduled for the week of June 7-13, with events in Abilene, Brownwood, Eastland and San Angelo. The all-star induction and awards banquet had been set for May 4 in Abilene.

The SHS student-athletes who had been invited were: Denton Heller (boys golf), Alee Mainord (girls golf), J.R. Haile (baseball), Maggie Watson (softball), Skylar Stilwell (boys basketball), Mikayla Diaz (girls basketball), volleyball players Karlee Easterling, Gabie Lucero, Aubreyanna Ziegler, and football players Caden Cowan, Daniel Luna, Cole Stanley, Quentin Walker and Caleb Smith.

The Dublin student-athletes invited were: Cameron Davidson (softball), Griffin Pickett (baseball), Austin Baugh (boys golf), Jordyn Ricks (girls basketball), Jordan Mullin (boys basketball), and football players Colton Couch, Hagen Huffman and Cy Wing.

The Big Country FCA covers 37 counties including the Cross Timbers/Stephenville area, Brownwood, the Concho Valley and Abilene. It includes football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball, golf and cheerleading.

The announcement from the Big Country FCA organizers, released on April 16, is below:

“It is with heavy disappointment that due to continued risks and uncertainties associated with the

widespread Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, the Big Country Fellowship of Christian Athletes staff

has made the difficult decision to cancel the Big Country Chevy Dealers 21st annual FCA All-Star Festival scheduled for the week of June 7-13, 2020.

“The cancelation includes the inaugural all-star golf tournament June 8-9 in Eastland, the baseball and

softball games on June 12 in San Angelo, the boys and girls basketball games on June 13 in Brownwood as well as the football and volleyball games on June 13 in Abilene.

“Contemplating the latest information, we feel canceling the festival is the best decision to protect the

health and well-being of our 323 selected student-athletes, the 36 coaches chosen to lead them, local communities that host and support our games as well as the hundreds of volunteers who serve the festival so well.

“We are grateful for the loyal support of the numerous businesses and individuals across our 37-county region that help Big Country FCA carry out the vision to see the world transformed by Jesus Christ through the influence of coaches and athletes, and we look forward to partnering together in this endeavor again soon.

“We appreciate your understanding and know you share our concern during this difficult period. Thank you for your faithful support.”