This year’s three-day virtual draft begins Thursday.
Thursday: Round 1, 7 p.m.
Friday: Rounds 2-3, 6 p.m.
Saturday: Rounds 4-7, 11 a.m.
TV: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network
ON THE CLOCK
Wednesday: Defensive backs
Thursday: Linebackers
Friday: Defensive linemen
Saturday: Offensive linemen
Sunday: Wide receivers
Monday: Running backs
Tuesday: Quarterbacks
FIRST-ROUND DRAFT ORDER
1. Cincinnati Bengals
2. Washington Redskins
3. Detroit Lions
4. New York Giants
5. Miami Dolphins
6. Los Angeles Chargers
7. Carolina Panthers
8. Arizona Cardinals
9. Jacksonville Jaguars
10. Cleveland Browns
11. New York Jets
12. Las Vegas Raiders
13. San Francisco 49ers
14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
15. Denver Broncos
16. Atlanta Falcons
17. Dallas Cowboys
18. Miami Dolphins
19. Las Vegas Raiders
20. Jacksonville Jaguars
21. Philadelphia Eagles
22. Minnesota Vikings
23. New England Patriots
24. New Orleans Saints
25. Minnesota Vikings
26. Miami Dolphins
27. Seattle Seahawks
28. Baltimore Ravens
29. Tennessee Titans
30. Green Bay Packers
31. San Francisco 49ers
32. Kansas City Chiefs
SPOTLIGHT: CEEDEE LAMB, OKLAHOMA
The Oklahoma quarterbacks changed from Heisman winner Baker Mayfield to Heisman winner Kyler Murray to Heisman runner-up Jalen Hurts. But CeeDee Lamb remained a constant.
Lamb almost always gained more yardage after the catch. Whether it was a slant over the middle or a simple out down the sideline, the results were the same.
It’s why he is projected to be the top receiver in the draft, edging the Alabama duo of Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs. Lamb should be the first Big 12 player selected Thursday night.
Pro Football Focus, an analytics site, found that 683 of Lamb’s 1,327 receiving yards last season came after the catch. He also broke free of 26 tackles. The site scrutinized all of Lamb’s career yardage (3,292) and found that more than 45% of it (1,520) came after the catch.
There still isn’t a consensus on who might be the first receiver off the board. But the projections appear to agree that no receiver will be among the top 10. The New York Jets, with the 11th pick, and the Las Vegas Raiders, one selection later, are the teams concentrating on receivers.
WHO NEEDS A WR?
Teams that most need a wide receiver — Jets, Broncos, 49ers, Raiders, Colts
COWBOYS’ WR NEEDS
MEDIUM: Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup are good to go, but depth is an issue, and Randall Cobb is now a Texan. Maybe Dallas will look for a second- or third-day option at receiver.
TEXANS’ WR NEEDS
MEDIUM: Trading away DeAndre Hopkins leaves a huge void in the offense, even with the additions of Brandin Cooks and Cobb. Is either one of them, or William Fuller, an alpha?
THE FOUR BEST PROSPECTS
1. CeeDee Lamb (Oklahoma): He can play either slot or split end and can turn the simplest pattern into a big play. At 6 feet 2 and 198 pounds, he also has good size for a pro wideout.
2. Jerry Jeudy (Alabama): Could be the best route runner among the prospects. He won the Biletnikoff Award as nation’s top receiver his sophomore season.
3. Henry Ruggs (Alabama): He just missed breaking the combine 40 record with his 4.27 time. He averaged nearly 19 yards a catch.
4. Justin Jefferson (LSU): He had an amazing senior year, tying for the national lead with 111 receptions. He also scored 18 touchdowns.
OTHER BIG 12/STATE PROSPECTS
Denzel Mims (Baylor): He has an outside shot to go late in the first round thanks to his elite combine performance. Scouts love his size (6-3, 200) and speed (4.37).
Jalen Reagor (TCU): His numbers weren’t as dominant last season as TCU struggled at quarterback. But he, too, is a potential first-rounder.
Devin Duvernay (Texas): With 106 catches, he was the second-most productive Power Five wideout last season. He also ran an impressive 4.39 at the combine to put himself in consideration for a second- or third-round selection.
Suzanne Halliburton