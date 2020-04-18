This year’s three-day virtual draft begins Thursday.

Thursday: Round 1, 7 p.m.

Friday: Rounds 2-3, 6 p.m.

Saturday: Rounds 4-7, 11 a.m.

TV: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

ON THE CLOCK

Wednesday: Defensive backs

Thursday: Linebackers

Friday: Defensive linemen

Saturday: Offensive linemen

Sunday: Wide receivers

Monday: Running backs

Tuesday: Quarterbacks

FIRST-ROUND DRAFT ORDER

1. Cincinnati Bengals

2. Washington Redskins

3. Detroit Lions

4. New York Giants

5. Miami Dolphins

6. Los Angeles Chargers

7. Carolina Panthers

8. Arizona Cardinals

9. Jacksonville Jaguars

10. Cleveland Browns

11. New York Jets

12. Las Vegas Raiders

13. San Francisco 49ers

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

15. Denver Broncos

16. Atlanta Falcons

17. Dallas Cowboys

18. Miami Dolphins

19. Las Vegas Raiders

20. Jacksonville Jaguars

21. Philadelphia Eagles

22. Minnesota Vikings

23. New England Patriots

24. New Orleans Saints

25. Minnesota Vikings

26. Miami Dolphins

27. Seattle Seahawks

28. Baltimore Ravens

29. Tennessee Titans

30. Green Bay Packers

31. San Francisco 49ers

32. Kansas City Chiefs

SPOTLIGHT: CEEDEE LAMB, OKLAHOMA

The Oklahoma quarterbacks changed from Heisman winner Baker Mayfield to Heisman winner Kyler Murray to Heisman runner-up Jalen Hurts. But CeeDee Lamb remained a constant.

Lamb almost always gained more yardage after the catch. Whether it was a slant over the middle or a simple out down the sideline, the results were the same.

It’s why he is projected to be the top receiver in the draft, edging the Alabama duo of Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs. Lamb should be the first Big 12 player selected Thursday night.

Pro Football Focus, an analytics site, found that 683 of Lamb’s 1,327 receiving yards last season came after the catch. He also broke free of 26 tackles. The site scrutinized all of Lamb’s career yardage (3,292) and found that more than 45% of it (1,520) came after the catch.

There still isn’t a consensus on who might be the first receiver off the board. But the projections appear to agree that no receiver will be among the top 10. The New York Jets, with the 11th pick, and the Las Vegas Raiders, one selection later, are the teams concentrating on receivers.

WHO NEEDS A WR?

Teams that most need a wide receiver — Jets, Broncos, 49ers, Raiders, Colts

COWBOYS’ WR NEEDS

MEDIUM: Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup are good to go, but depth is an issue, and Randall Cobb is now a Texan. Maybe Dallas will look for a second- or third-day option at receiver.

TEXANS’ WR NEEDS

MEDIUM: Trading away DeAndre Hopkins leaves a huge void in the offense, even with the additions of Brandin Cooks and Cobb. Is either one of them, or William Fuller, an alpha?

THE FOUR BEST PROSPECTS

1. CeeDee Lamb (Oklahoma): He can play either slot or split end and can turn the simplest pattern into a big play. At 6 feet 2 and 198 pounds, he also has good size for a pro wideout.

2. Jerry Jeudy (Alabama): Could be the best route runner among the prospects. He won the Biletnikoff Award as nation’s top receiver his sophomore season.

3. Henry Ruggs (Alabama): He just missed breaking the combine 40 record with his 4.27 time. He averaged nearly 19 yards a catch.

4. Justin Jefferson (LSU): He had an amazing senior year, tying for the national lead with 111 receptions. He also scored 18 touchdowns.

OTHER BIG 12/STATE PROSPECTS

Denzel Mims (Baylor): He has an outside shot to go late in the first round thanks to his elite combine performance. Scouts love his size (6-3, 200) and speed (4.37).

Jalen Reagor (TCU): His numbers weren’t as dominant last season as TCU struggled at quarterback. But he, too, is a potential first-rounder.

Devin Duvernay (Texas): With 106 catches, he was the second-most productive Power Five wideout last season. He also ran an impressive 4.39 at the combine to put himself in consideration for a second- or third-round selection.

