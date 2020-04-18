It was shaping up to be a season of second chances for the West Texas A&M women’s basketball team last month.

But there was no second chance, which meant the Lady Buffs, along with everybody else in the nation, were denied a last chance.

WT was one of 64 teams to make the NCAA Division II tournament last month, and the Lady Buffs were preparing to play Western Colorado in a first round game at a regional hosted by Lubbock Christian. But the day before the tournament was scheduled to begin, the NCAA canceled all remaining athletic events for the remainder of the 2019-20 athletic season due to the coronavirus.

“The tough piece was how it ended up for everybody,” WT coach Kristen Mattio said. “We had a good week of practice before the end of the season. We all knew it was coming but we were hoping it wouldn’t come. We were at the hotel when we got word that it wasn’t happening.”

That meant that the Lady Buffs wouldn’t potentially get another crack at the host, defending national champion LCU. WT split the two Lone Star Conference regular meetings between the two teams en route to a 27-6 record, but the Lady Chaps beat WT in the LSC Tournament a week earlier.

The unresolved finish to the season was discussed by Mattio and a couple of her players early last week during an installment of WT’s Zooming with Coach Series in which questions were asked and answered via video.

WT was in the same boat as every other program in the nation, and Mattio said that the national championship was “a 64-way tie”, referring to the number of schools in the NCAA Tournament field. That hardly made how things ended any less unsatisfying.

“There were a lot of tears and the girls all got up and talked about how much everybody meant to them,” Mattio said.

The team made the bus ride back to Canyon and shortly afterward, with it being spring break, the Lady Buffs dispersed. Not only was there no resolution to the season, but the players couldn’t work out or even socialize due to the social distancing measures brought on by the pandemic.

WT sophomore Braylyn Dollar, who was named the LSC’s inaugural Sixth Woman of the Year, says it’s unusual to not even be able to work on her game.

“It’s a little weird because we’re always in the gym and now that’s been taken away from us,” Dollar said. “You sometimes wonder what to do with yourself.”

With on campus classes canceled and student-athletes studying at home at their own leisure, this offseason has taken on a different tone than usual. Mattio says that things have been low-key for the Lady Buffs since their season came to a premature halt.

“We can’t do a lot of things with postseason workouts and I think we all realize that,” Mattio said. “The main thing is that we take care of things academically and we’ve done a good job of that.”

One player who was expected to be the biggest contributor to the Lady Buffs this season but ended up taking care of things more academically than athletically was senior Lexy Hightower. After she injured her foot prior to the season, Hightower, an Amarillo High graduate who was the LSC’s Player of the Year as a junior, was forced to the sidelines and didn’t play a minute for the Lady Buffs.

Hightower took on more the role of an unbilled assistant coach for most of the season on the sidelines. She’s expected to return as a redshirt senior next year to finish her stellar career.

“It was different for me at the very beginning but how it changed is perspective in understanding how important everybody is to the team,” Hightower said. “It’s about trying to pull that out of everybody.”

The Lady Buffs were a very young team without Hightower on the floor last season. They had only three other seniors on the roster, one of whom, 6-foot-5 post Tiana Parker, also suffered a foot injury during the second half of conference play and had returned to the lineup just before the LSC Tournament.

With the way the younger players grew up throughout the season, Mattio felt the Lady Buffs could have hit their stride in the NCAA Tournament. Then it suddenly ended.

“It was a helpless feeling,” Mattio said. “You feel like you got robbed. We got Tiana back from her injury and I liked our bracket with who we were playing. I thought we had some advantages.”

But now it’s on to next season. Losing only three seniors to graduation, the Lady Buffs figure to be major contenders again in the LSC with a better than even chance to return to the NCAA Tournament.

This past season, conference play started quickly since the LSC expanded to 18 teams. Tarleton has moved up to Division I, but it still be a grueling conference schedule, something which Mattio discovered quickly in 2019-20.

“The biggest thing I noticed is that in the final four games of the season, they were teams we hadn’t played this season,” Mattio said. “Normally that would be round two.”

There wasn’t much time to prep for the LSC last year, but the Lady Buffs will definitely get a chance to see what they’re made of rather quickly next fall. On Nov. 4, they’ll travel to Baylor for an exhibition against a team which had a solid shot to win a Division I national championship before the NCAA canceled everything.

“It’s a chance to go against size, athleticism and speed which is at another level,” Mattio said.