Teams of the Week: Bowie

The Bulldogs (11-4-1, 2-1 District 25-6A) went 3-0 on the week, taking wins over Hays 4-3, Weiss 8-0 and Westwood 12-1.

Bowie rallied from a 3-0 deficit in the bottom of the seventh against the Rebels, with Aidan Warren providing the game’s walk-off single with two outs. Jonathan Eastin threw 6 2/3 innings of no-hit baseball from the mound, yielding no earned runs. Both Warren and Nathanio Bright finished with two hits in the game.

In the win over Weiss, Aaron McInvale thew a two-hit shutout with seven strikeouts, Brody Miller went 2 for 3 with a double and triple and Hadyn Crawford finished 2 for 3 with a double and RBI.

During the victory over Westwood, Otto Franz fanned seven in four innings of work, while Cristian Villanueva, McKade Hendley and Sean Cavanaugh all went 2 for 3, with Villanueva driving in three and Cavanaugh plating two.

Honorable mention: Lake Travis

The Cavs (14-2-1, 3-0) finished what hopefully isn’t the last week of the season 3-1. They defeated Austin High 7-3, Eagle Pass 3-2, and San Antonio Lee 10-0. Trey Triolo went 5 for 9 with three walks, two doubles and two RBIs to lead the Lake Travis offense along with Jack Lopez (see below). Jack Litowitz threw a 3-hit shutout with nine strikeouts against San Antonio Lee, Matthew Fitzharris struck out nine in the win over Eagle Pass, and Ethan Roark tossed 4 1/3 scoreless innings against Austin High to pace the Cavs pitching staff.

Player of the Week: Jack Lopez, Lake Travis

Lopez, a senior, hit .500 on the week, going 5 for 10 with three walks and four RBIs to help the Cavs to three wins in four games.

The rest of the district

Westlake (13-1-1, 3-0) remained perfect in district play with a 3-0 with over Lehman, but suffered its first loss of the year at the Tournament of Champions in Frisco with a 6-3 loss to Allen. The Chaps tied Denton Braswell, 3-3, before the rest of the tournament was canceled.

Gray Harrison threw six shutout innings with five strikeouts to earn the win versus the Lobos, while both Jake Harwood and Sage Luther had three hits and two RBIs to lead the Chaps offense.

Lehman (9-5, 0-2) earned tournament wins over Dripping Springs 4-1 and Bastrop 6-1. Oscar Garza threw a complete game against the Tigers, striking out four, while J.J. Castro drove in two runs and both Austin Gonzales and Emory Saucedo had an RBI. Against Bastrop, Cameron Soliz and Isaac Perez combined for a one-hitter from the mound, with Saucedo going 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs at the plate.

Austin High (7-7-1, 1-2) earned a 6-1 win over Elgin as Nick Robles hit a grand slam, which marked his first career home run. Victor Mendoza took the win on the mound, going 5 1/3 innings and striking out eight.

Anderson (5-7, 1-1) didn’t play any district games but did earn a 1-0 win over Lockhart and 4-3 victory against Bastrop in tournament play. Aiden Johnson threw a two-hit shutout with five strikeouts and doubled and scored the game’s only run on Cooper Schmidt’s single in the win over the Lions. Blake Coleman and Ethan Erb hit RBI doubles, and Schmidt had an RBI single during the win against the Bears.

Akins (5-10 1-2) defeated Del Valle 7-6 as Marvette Smith went 3 for 3 with two doubles and two RBIs. Roberto Velasquez had two hits for the Cardinals (5-9-1, 0-3), who defeated Crockett later in the week 14-6. In the win over the Cougars, Del Valle was led by Armando Navarro, who went going 3 for 3 with four RBIs. Rickey Yanez finished 3 for 4 with three RBIs.

Hays (6-8-1, 1-1) defeated Hutto 4-1 thanks to Brycen Lee scattering three hits and one run over six inning with five strikeouts. Copper Torres, Jack Otto and Chance Baker all had two hits for the Rebels, with Grayson Winter retiring the side in the seventh for the save. In the loss to Bowie, Tyler Cooper threw six innings, striking out five while allowing four hits and only one earned run.

Upcoming

All UIL contests have been suspended as a result of the COVID-19 virus as of Monday. Visit statesman.com for the latest on the virus.