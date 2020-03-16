Teams of the Week: Westwood

The Warriors (10-4-1) defeated Cedar Creek 14-5, Lago Vista 9-4, and Hutto 6-0 during a 3-1 showing at the Dripping Springs tournament. Gael Garcia (see below) had an incredible week at the plate, and Matthew Gula went 7 for 11 (.636) with a double, triple and three RBIs to lead the Westwood offense. Jeff Hebert threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings to earn the win against the Hippos, while Gula and Nathan Potter also picked up wins on the mound. Hebert also did well with his bat, hitting .500, finishing 5 for 10 with six runs scored.

Honorable mention: Leander

The Lions (7-7-1) got in four games at the Leander ISD tournament, finishing 3-1 with wins over Killeen 1-0, Cedar Park 7-4, and Elgin 5-3. Kyle Lawson threw a 4-hit shutout with eight strikeouts against Killeen, the Lions taking a walk-off win on Luke Wilkins’ infield single that scored courtesy runner Clayton Maddox. Eddie Speer opened the inning with a double.

Dyron Dixon belted a 3-run homer in the victory over Cedar Park, while Noah Ruen went 3 for 4 against Elgin. Alex Dunbar, Austin Franco and Wilkins all added two hits against Elgin.

Wilkins finished the tournament with five hits and three RBIs.

Player of the Week: Gael Garcia, Westwood

Garcia, a sophomore, hit an astounding .818 on the week, going 9 for 11 with two triples and eight RBIs as the Warriors went 3-1 at the Dripping Springs tournament.

The rest of the district

Vandegrift (11-5) finished 3-2 at the Leander ISD tournament, producing shutouts over Midland and East View, 10-0 and 9-0, respectively, while taking an 8-2 win over Glenn. Christian Okerholm struck out 10 in the win over Midland, Brayden Buchanan fanned eight in six innings of work against Glenn and Chris Kean recorded seven strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings during the win over East View to lead the Viper pitching staff. On offense, Trey Mongauzy had four hits on the week, Ryan Back drove in four runs versus Midland , and Buchanan had three hits against the Patriots.

Vista Ridge (5-10-1) went 2-2-1 at the Leander ISD tournament, taking wins over Cedar Park 4-2, and Elgin 2-1. Tynan Gunn went 5 for 14 with two doubles, a walk and four RBIs and Emmanuel Valenzuela also had five hits to pace the Ranger offense. Kyle Brown struck out five in six innings while allowing only one run to earn the win against Cedar Park, with Ethan Stith throwing 5 2/3 shutout innings in the victory over Elgin.

Round Rock (6-9) went 1-2 on the week with a 10-3 win over Georgetown. Sammy Williamson led the Dragons’ offense, going 4 for 8 with an RBI. In a 2-0 loss against Class 5A power Dallas Highland Park, Kyler Kirkpatrick performed well for Round Rock on the mound, striking out eight and scattering four hits in six innings of work.

Stony Point (7-6) had its 1-2 week highlighted by a 3-0 win over Hays, where Payton Owen threw a two-hit shutout. For the Tigers’ offense, Dillion Thieme went 4 for 5 with two runs scored and an RBI, Grant Anderson hit .400, and Brandon Creek had three RBIs on the week.

After a 10-0 start, Hendrickson (10-2-1) now has blemishes on its record following an 0-2-1 week. Revaughn Morgan finished 5 for 9 with two doubles, and Aaron Vargas batted .500 with two doubles and two RBI to lead the Hawks offense.

Cedar Ridge (5-9-1) went 0-4 at the Brenham tournament.

McNeil (4-9-2) blanked Lubbock Cooper 7-0 for its lone win during a 1-3 week.

Upcoming

All UIL contests have been suspended as a result of the COVID-19 virus as of Monday. Visit statesman.com for the latest on the virus.