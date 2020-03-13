Stephenville's Brock Holt has become a Brewer — a Milwaukee Brewer.

Holt, a 2006 graduate of Stephenville High School, had played Major League Baseball with the Boston Red Sox since 2013. During his recent period as a free agent, Holt signed a one-year contract in February to play for Milwaukee in 2020, according to MLB.com online.

The Brewers will have an option for the 2021 season. Terms of the contract were not available, according to the website. ESPN.com reported that Holt made $3.58 million last season with the Red Sox.

Holt is a versatile utility player who bats left-handed, having started Major League games at every position except for pitcher and catcher.

The article, by Adam McCalvy, quoted Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns as saying, “He's been a guy who's been on our radar for a while, even going back to the Travis Shaw trade (with Boston in December 2016). He's someone we talked about as being a good fit within our organization. To make this happen and bring him in as part of this group, we feel it's really beneficial to both sides.”

Holt's career batting average is .271, and was named to represent Boston in the 2015 All-Star Game. He hit for the cycle on two occasions for Boston.

Holt became the first big-league player ever to accomplish that feat in a postseason game versus the New York Yankees in the 2018 American League Division Series.

Holt was a member of the 2013 and 2018 Red Sox teams that won World Series crowns, although he was not on the active playoff roster for the first one.

His Major League debut was in 2012 with Pittsburgh. The Pirates drafted him in 2009 in the ninth round out of Rice University. He was traded to Boston in December 2012.

“He's a culture guy. It's energy, it's positivity,” Stearns also said of Holt in the MLB.com article. “It's playing the game hard and caring about winning. It's all of those things. He's been on really good teams — he's been on world-championship teams. Bringing that type of perspective is an added benefit.”

Holt returned to Stephenville late last year to appear at a public ceremony on Dec. 28 honoring his days as a member of the Stephenville Yellow Jackets baseball team when his jersey number was officially retired. A large crowd gathered in Gandy Gym for the event, and Holt even signed autographs after the ceremony.