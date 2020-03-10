Tarleton University’s softball pitcher Jordan Withrow earned the win in both games, including a no-hitter in game one, to lead the No. 21 Texans past No. 2 UT Tyler in a doubleheader softball sweep Friday night.

Game 1: No. 21 Tarleton 3, No. 2 UT Tyler 0

Withrow continues to establish herself among the best softball pitchers to ever don the purple and white.

She added to her resumé once again Friday night by no-hitting the No. 2 team in the country to deliver a 3-0 win in Tarleton's 2020 home opener. By keeping UT Tyler out of the hit column, she notched her third career no-hitter and joined Heather Russell as the only players in program history with three career no-no's.

Withrow was cruising over the early innings with only one walk and one hit by pitch against her over the first six innings.

Meanwhile, the Tarleton offense gave her two in the second on an RBI groundball error from Morgan Medford and a well-placed bunt single from Kristen Zuehl that brought home Shelby Carter, who doubled. Tarleton scored one more in the fifth on another error during Medford's at bat.

Withrow took her gem into the seventh and started things off with a walk but quickly bounced back with a fly ball to center and a strikeout. Then a controversial call at first base extended the game when the umpire ruled the first baseman's foot off the base on a throw from Medford, which kept the game alive but the no-hitter in tact as an error.

Withrow answered back by striking out the next hitter swinging on a full-count pitch to seal the deal. The senior right-hander went all seven innings to record her 20th career complete-game shutout and 11th win of the season. She struck out nine and walked two.

Kristen Zuehl led the team with two hits while Hallie Saintignan, Georgia Capell, Destiny Crumpley and Carter had one hit each for the game.

Game 2: No. 21 Tarleton 10, No. 2 UT Tyler 6

Tarleton rallied with four in the sixth to complete the sweep of No. 2 UT Tyler in their home opener Friday night.

After UT Tyler started the scoring in the first inning, Destiny Crumpley powered the Texans back on top with a two-run home run to deep left field for a 2-1 Tarleton lead after one. That lead carried into the third when Tarleton extended the lead to 4-1 on back-to-back RBI singles from freshmen Shelby Carter and Morgan Medford, who were making their Stephenville debuts.

The Patriots struck for two in the top of the fourth, but Tarleton had an immediate answer with an RBI double from Capell and an RBI single from Crumpley in back-to-back at bats to push the lead back to three at 6-3.

The offensive onslaught continued in the top of the fifth as the Patriots put up three to tie the game at 6-6 before Jordan Withrow escaped the jam with a strikeout.

Tarleton's offense had the last response of the night when the Texans put up four in the bottom of the sixth to take a 10-6 lead. Hallie Saintignan led things off with a walk and then Capell followed with a double before Crumpley walked on four pitches with no intent of being near the dish to load the bases. Morgan Ling coaxed a RBI walk for the go-ahead run and then Shelby Carter drove in one on a sacrifice fly and Morgan Medford poked an RBI single through the left side for a 9-6 lead.

Three batters later, Miranda Pruitt worked an RBI walk to cap off the inning at 10-6.

Jordan Withrow sat down the Patriots in order in the seventh to secure her second win of the day and her 12th of the season. Withrow threw the final 2.2 innings and struck out five. Tristan Bridges earned the start and pitched four innings before Julia Wernet came on to get an out in the fifth.

Capell had her first four-hit game of the season with a 4-for-4 game with four runs scored while Crumpley (3) and Medford (2) also enjoyed multi-hit performances. Shelby Carter, Kristen Zuehl and Jessica Lee had one hit each to round out the 12-hit performance.

The No. 21 Texans will hit the road next weekend for road trips to Cameron and Oklahoma Christian on Friday and Sunday, respectively.