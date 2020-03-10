After they opened the three-day Kennedale Baseball Tournament Thursday with a victory over Everman (reported in Saturday’s E-T), the Stephenville Yellow Jackets went on to tie one game and win two others.

Coach Justin Swenson’s Jackets improved to 6-2-1 on the season.

In their Friday morning contest, the Jackets played to a 3-3 tie with Azle. The games in the round robin format were on a time limit, and that game ended after five innings. The Jackets had a 5-3 edge in hits, but were tagged with five errors.

Friday afternoon, SHS was a 6-3 winner over Fort Worth North Side, outhitting the Steers, 9-2.

The Jackets finished up the tournament with a single game on Saturday and smacked Fort Worth Diamond Hill-Jarvis, 9-1. Stephenville enjoyed a 7-4 edge in hits.

In the tie with Azle, John-Rex Haile, Daniel Luna and Bryson Dill drove in one run each, and Trace Morrison was 2-for-3 at the plate. Case Dunavant and Tyeler Reed both doubled, while Luna and Dunavant singled. Haile pitched the first four innings and Luna worked the final frame. Haile struck out four and walked two.

Against North Side in their Friday afternoon game, Reed was 3-for-4 with three RBI and Charlie Hughes was 2-for-2 with a triple and a double. Morrison and Hughes drove in one run each.

Saturday’s offensive outburst included three RBI from Morrison and two from Lane West. Haile, Kason Seider, Caleb Smith and Kelvin Ong also drove in one run each. On the mound, Morrison worked the first three innings and gave up no runs and just one hit. He struck out five while walking none. Seider gave up one run on three hits in two innings, struck out one and walked none. Seider had combined with Dill on a two-hitter in the tournament opener Thursday, a 3-1 win over Everman.

The Jackets are scheduled to play March 12-14 in the Wimberly Tournament. They will play at Cleburne on March 17.