Teams of the Week: Lake Travis

The Cavs (14-7, 2-1 District 25-6A) defeated Austin High 8-3 then went 5-1 at the Turf Wars tournament in the Metroplex, continuing a stretch where they have won 11 of 13.

In the win over the Maroons, Emma Craver (see below) hit well, Jami Watson finished 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs, Jillian Jackson ripped a two-run double and Bella Ruiz recorded a double.

In the Turf Wars tournament, Cat Reed batted .647 with 11 hits, two doubles, four RBIs and 11 runs scored, Abby Ruiz finished 6-for-11 with a triple and two RBIs, Mia Garcia went 7-for-12 with a double, two triples and nine RBIs, and Watson hit .375 with a double, home run and seven RBIs.

Honorable mention: Akins

The Eagles (15-5, 4-0) continued their torrid start to the season with wins over Del Valle 14-3 and Hays 6-4. Amia Torres earned both wins in the circle for Akins, with Alana Duran and Chase Cotter performing well at the plate.

Player of the Week: Emma Craver, Lake Travis

Against Austin High, Craver went 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI single, while in the Turf Wars tournament, she hit .550 with five doubles, three triples and a homer with 18 RBIs and seven runs scored.

Honorable mention: Paige Connors, Lake Travis

Connors fanned six and allowed two earned runs in the win over the Maroons while helping herself at the plate with a hit and two runs scored. In the Turf Wars tournament, she hit .550 with two doubles, a triple, drove in seven runs and crossed the plate nine times.

The rest of the district

Lehman (13-5, 2-0) beat Westlake 8-0 as Lexi Bechtel threw a three-hit shutout and struck out 12. Aliyah Tanguma went 3-for-3 at the plate to pace the Lobo offense, with Bechtel, Isabell Harrington, Kaitlin Diers, Marisa Espinosa, Kenna Weisenberger and Arianna Ybarra all having multi-hit games. The Lobos went 4-2 at the Seguin tournament over the weekend.

Westlake (4-7-1, 0-3) defeated Del Rio 10-1 and Corpus Christi Moody 5-0 at the Corpus Christi ISD tournament. Brooke Cimino threw a 3-hit shutout in the win over Moody, with Haley McCain going 2-for-3 with an RBI. Against Del Rio, Ava Ladd had a 3-run homer and a sacrifice fly, and Delaney Druart and Ellie Churchill had 2-run singles.

Del Valle (7-11, 1-2) went 2-2 at the Leander tournament, defeating Rouse and Georgetown by the identical score of 4-3. Rose Rodriguez went 4-for-6 with a triple and four RBIs during the tournament, while Jillian Riojas finished 4-for-10 with a double, 3-run homer and earned both wins in the circle.

Bowie (10-4, 2-2) earned a district win over Anderson as Lauren Youngblood blasted a 3-run homer and Olivia Moreno and Cassidy McLean both had solo shots. The Trojans (0-6, 0-1) were led by Laura Flores, who went 2-for-3 with a homer and three RBIs.

Austin High (7-5, 1-2) received a good game from Mia Liscano during its loss to Lake Travis. Liscano finished the game at the plate 3-for-4 with a triple.

Hays (9-4, 2-1) defeated Bowie 9-5 to pick up its second district win of the season.

Games of the Week: Hays at Lehman (Friday); Lake Travis at Lehman (Saturday)

We start to enter the meat of the District 25-6A schedule as some teams play three times this week. Lehman faces two teams with one loss entering the week in Hays and Lake Travis. Lehman, Hays and Lake Travis can all assert themselves as district title contenders with big weeks, and these two games may provide early separation.

Other games

Monday: Austin High at Del Valle

Tuesday: Westlake at Lake Travis, Hays at Austin High, Akins vs. Anderson, Lehman at Del Valle

Friday: Del Valle at Westlake, Anderson at Austin High, Akins vs. Bowie