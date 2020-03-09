Teams of the Week: Hendrickson

The Hawks (10-0) continued their perfect start with a 5-0 showing in the Killeen ISD tournament. Hendrickson defeated Killeen Ellison 14-2, Pflugerville 2-1, Killeen 7-2, Lampasas 5-2, and Boswell 7-0.

Andrew Leal (see below), Revaughn Morgan (7-for-17, three doubles, home run, six RBIs), Ryan Cordova (five hits, three RBIs) and Mason Adams (five hits, three RBIs) all had good weeks at the plate for Hendrickson, while Zach Mazoch threw six scoreless innings and struck out seven in the win over Killeen.

Honorable mention: Stony Point, Vandegrift

The Tigers (6-4) went 4-1 at the Round Rock ISD tournament, beating Lewisville 7-4, San Antonio Taft 5-0, Temple 5-4, and El Paso Bel Air 7-3.

Lawrence Lara threw a complete-game one-hitter in the shutout of Taft, finishing with seven strikeouts. Brandon Herrera hit .360 with three doubles and eight RBIs on the week, while Grant Anderson (.369, four RBIs) and Dillon Thieme (.349, four RBIs) also had productive tournaments at the plate.

Brandon Creek (.340, three RBIs) had a walk-off hit against Temple, with Ivan Villegas going the distance on the mound in the victory over Bel Air.

The Vipers (8-3) went 4-2 at the AISD tournament, taking wins over Copperas Cove 7-5, Anderson 9-1, Belton 6-3, and Regents 11-0. Chris Kean pitched five innings with eight strikeouts and one run allowed in the win over Anderson, with Robey Gressett having a two-run walkoff single to beat Copperas Cove. Trey Mongauzy (seven hits, six RBIs) and Tyler Mongauzy (three hits, six RBIs) were two of several Vandegrift players who had good weeks with the bat.

Player of the Week: Andrew Leal, Hendrickson

Leal, a junior infielder, hit .667, going 8-for-12 with three walks, a double and three RBIs to help the Hawks stay undefeated with a 5-0 week at the Killeen ISD tournament.

The rest of the district

Vista Ridge (3-8) went 3-2 at the Round Rock ISD tournament, recording wins over San Antonio Taft 8-5, Lewisville 2-1 and San Antonio Reagan 4-3. Kyle Brown paced the Rangers in the win over Lewisville, striking out eight and allowing no earned runs in six innings of work. Tynan Gunn earned saves against Lewisville and Reagan, throwing 1 2/3 scoreless innings and not allowing a hit. Owen Groch (five hits, four RBIs) and Emmanuel Valenzuela (six hits, three RBIs) recorded solid tournaments at the plate for Vista Ridge.

After beating Elgin 15-5 March 3, Westwood (7-3-1) finished 2-3 in the Round Rock ISD tournament, defeating Temple 15-5 and Richardson Pearce 11-6. Peter Dyar hit .444 with four doubles, two homers and eight RBIs to lead the Warrior offense. Jeff Hebert (.400, two doubles, two RBIs; 7 innings pitched, three runs) and Nathan Potter (5 innings, one run) also excelled for Westwood.

Leander (4-6-1) went 2-3 at the Round Rock ISD tournament, garnering victories against Temple 3-2 and Lewisville 8-5. Alex Dunbar’s walk-off single scored Dyron Dixon to beat Temple, with Harrison Madden pitching two scoreless innings in relief to earn the win. Adam Alexis scattered five hits and allowed no earned runs in six innings for a solid start. Major Maydon threw 5 2/3 innings to earn the win over Lewisville, with Noah Ruen going 3-for-3 and both Dixon and Maydon driving in two runs to pace the offense. Maydon also homered later in the tournament during the Lions’ loss to El Paso Bel Air.

Cedar Ridge (5-5-1) defeated Lewisville 9-8 and Richardson Pearce 11-0 and tied Lake Travis 3-3 at the Round Rock ISD tournament. Danny Valdez went 7-for-14 with three doubles, two RBIs and three runs and Gavin Dunn produced eight hits to pace the Raiders at the plate, while Daniel Patterson threw a one-hit shutout with five strikeouts in the win over Pearce. Marcos Merritt threw five innings of scoreless relief.

McNeil (3-6-1) and Round Rock (5-7) both won one game during the Round Rock ISD tournament, the Mavericks defeating San Antonio Reagan, 7-4, and the Dragons topping Lewisville, 12-2.

Schedule

Tournament play continues this week.