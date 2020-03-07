Azubuike recorded 15 points and 11 rebounds in the Jayhawks win.

It was going to be a dog fight.

Anytime Texas Tech and Kansas battle, offense is thrown out the window as both teams ramp up their intensity on the defensive end.

Such was the case Saturday afternoon in the Big 12 Conference finale between the two teams at United Supermarkets Arena.

The Red Raiders kept things close, knotting the game up with two minutes left, but the No. 1 Jayhawks were able to make plays down the stretch and escape with a 66-62 win.

"I’m sorry we didn’t it done today," Texas Tech coach Chris Beard said. "Our team really, really wanted to win this game today for the two seniors and our crowd.

"Came up a little short, but proud of the fight. That’s the best Kansas I’ve seen, and I’ve been at Texas Tech for a long time. ... Really proud of our guys. Doesn’t make it any better. We’re here to win. And we always will be as long as I’m the coach here, we’ll try to win every game. We’ll never be into moral victories."

Texas Tech (18-13, 9-9) dropped its fourth game in a row and fourth home game this season, this one at the hands of Kansas (28-3, 17-1) which wrapped up its outright bid of the Big 12 title.

"Certainly, tonight, they guarded us well, we guarded them well," Kansas coach Bill Self said. "We just found a way to make a couple of great individual plays late.

"Nobody ever wants to lose a hard-fought competitive game like that. He (Chris Beard) should feel good about his team, too. Hopefully both teams can build off of this and press on and do well moving forward."

The Red Raiders had a chance to tie it up with less than 10 seconds to play, but a 3-point shot by Davide Moretti from the top of the key missed its mark, and Kansas’ Marcus Garrett made one of two free throws to ice the win.

"Just keep preparing," Texas Tech’s Chris Clarke said of what must be done to get over the hump of close losses. "Coach (Beard) does a great job preparing. We’ve just got to execute."

Moretti finished with a game-best 18 points, while TJ Holyfield chipped in 11 points.

Devon Dotson (17 points), Udoka Azubuike (15 points, 11 rebounds) and Ochai Agbaji (12 points) led the way offensively for Kansas, the Big 12's first champion in decade with only one loss in league play.

Tech made a 13-5 run, highlighted by a Holyfield 3-pointer from the left wing, to knot things up at 37-37 at the 13:59 juncture of the second half.

Following a Dotson layup, Tech’s Kevin McCullar — who took a shot to the face diving for a loose ball on the previous possession — drained a 3 from the right corner to close the gap to 50-49 with 6:52 left.

The Red Raiders stayed within one possession after Chris Clarke, following an offensive rebound by McCullar, drained a right short-corner jumper to cut the deficit to 52-51 under the five-minute mark.

Three minutes later, Holyfield called for the ball and drained a left-corner 3 to knot the game up at 57-57 with two minutes remaining.

"Every point was important. Yeah, the three was momentum," Holyfield said of his triple. "Every time we made a basket, it was momentum. We just had to go down and get a stop. That’s what we always try to focus on after getting a point."

The first 20 minutes saw the two teams jockeying for the lead until the Jayhawks went to the locker room up 32-24.

Prior to the break, the Red Raiders were doing their best to nullify Azubuike and Dotson in the early going.

Dotson made a layup for a three-point lead, but Moretti drained a 3 to tie it at 17-17 with 9:24 left until halftime.

From that point on, it was a back-and-forth affair until — with the game tied at 22-22 with 7:27 until the break — Kansas engineered a 10-2 run to close the half.

The offensive surge started after Holyfield missed a layup and Isaiah Moss knocked down a 3 on the other end.

The first half, which was filled with seven lead changes and seven ties, saw Tech shoot 30 percent from the field and the Jayhawks 38.7 percent.

"I thought the guys played really hard," Beard said. "We didn’t have many lapses of effort. I thought we took care of the ball and we had a couple of crucial turnovers late.

"But as you look at the final boxscore, we have seven turnovers in a 40-minute game against Kansas. That’s good. I thought the guys competed. ... We were right there. We gave ourselves a chance."

What’s next

Texas Tech and No. 1 Kansas have earned first-round byes in the Big 12 Conference Tournament next week in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Red Raiders, who finished in a four-way tie for fourth place, received the No. 5 seed after tiebreakers. Texas Tech is scheduled to face off against No. 4 seeded Texas at 11:30 a.m. Thursday. The contest will be broadcast on either ESPN or ESPN2.